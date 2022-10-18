ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grand! Grand Opening at the Woodville GarageBar

WOODVILLE, WI – It was an amazing “Grand” Opening at the Woodville GarageBar over, Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 15, 2022. The Grand Opening Celebration kicked off with the help of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce on hand for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The day also included an Open House and all-day Fish Fry.
WOODVILLE, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Hy-Vee opens 'reimagined' grocery store in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced the opening of its newest store in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The approximately 105,000-square-foot store is located at 4200 State Hwy 16 in La Crosse, and is the grocer’s fifth Wisconsin location. The state-of-the-art grocery store is only the fourth “totally reimagined” Hy-Vee location with a...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire

TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Country Jam announces 2023 lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced. Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday. The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said. The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man receives 25 federal charges in fraud scheme

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire main was indicted on 25 federal charges on Oct. 12 in a fraud scheme covering nearly five years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ’s Western District of Wisconsin, 43-year-old Robert Carter is charged with...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

