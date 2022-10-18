Read full article on original website
mygateway.news
Grand! Grand Opening at the Woodville GarageBar
WOODVILLE, WI – It was an amazing “Grand” Opening at the Woodville GarageBar over, Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 15, 2022. The Grand Opening Celebration kicked off with the help of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce on hand for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The day also included an Open House and all-day Fish Fry.
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Hy-Vee opens 'reimagined' grocery store in La Crosse, Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced the opening of its newest store in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The approximately 105,000-square-foot store is located at 4200 State Hwy 16 in La Crosse, and is the grocer’s fifth Wisconsin location. The state-of-the-art grocery store is only the fourth “totally reimagined” Hy-Vee location with a...
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
Onalaska city officials considering adding roundabout at busy intersection
The City of Onalaska is considering building a roundabout at a busy intersection.
WEAU-TV 13
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
WEAU-TV 13
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced. Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.
La Crosse doctors warn parents to watch out for RSV symptoms as cases rise nationwide
RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms and causes thousands of kids to be hospitalized every year.
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday. The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said. The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man receives 25 federal charges in fraud scheme
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire main was indicted on 25 federal charges on Oct. 12 in a fraud scheme covering nearly five years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ’s Western District of Wisconsin, 43-year-old Robert Carter is charged with...
