A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire. NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help see the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO