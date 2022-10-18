Read full article on original website
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Land Rover Discovery SE7 (1997) ... Continue reading. By Peter Habicht, Senior Editor Formula 1 Desk The Auto Channel Circuit of The Americas Austin TX October 22, 2022: Following his smooth running during yesterday’s young driver outing with the Williams Team at Circuit of The Americas, Floridian Logan Sargeant now has a conditional offer for a full time drive alongsid ... Continue reading.
New Electric Pick-up From GMC +VIDEO
DETROIT – GMC’s introduction of the first-ever Sierra EV marks a turning point for the premium truck brand, as it expands its portfolio of all-electric trucks. Led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, it offers uncompromising pickup capability, a GM-estimated 400 miles of range1 on a full charge and unique features made possible only by its dedicated EV truck platform.
This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See Straight From The Horses Mouth
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire. NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help see the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
