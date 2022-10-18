ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
September U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Total $7.3 Billion

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing ARC-accredited travel agency air ticket sales totaling $7.3 billion in September 2022, a 129% year-over-year increase.*. Month over month, September 2022 results showed:. Total sales increased 1%. Total passenger trips decreased 2%. U.S. domestic trips decreased 2%. International trips decreased 2%. “Travel...
2023 Global Meetings and Events Forecast – By Gerardo Tejado

As we look to 2023, it’s an exciting time to be in this industry. In-person meetings and events are roaring back – and at the same time, we can take lessons learned during the last few years to make positive, long-lasting changes to the way we work. Dramatic improvements in technology and a renewed focus on sustainability, wellness, and inclusivity provide a clear path forward for the industry.

