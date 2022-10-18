Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
'This is unheard of': Child care industry struggles with shortage of workers
"It's physically mentally, emotionally hard work, and it's one of the lowest paid jobs in every single state in the country."
From dance videos to global sensation: what you need to know about TikTok’s rise
TikTok in 2022 became the most-downloaded app in the world, quietly surpassing long-standing forebears Instagram and Twitter. By the end of this year, it will overtake YouTube as the social media platform users spend the most time watching. The video platform’s meteoric rise has astounded investors and industry experts. As...
htrends.com
September U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Total $7.3 Billion
Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing ARC-accredited travel agency air ticket sales totaling $7.3 billion in September 2022, a 129% year-over-year increase.*. Month over month, September 2022 results showed:. Total sales increased 1%. Total passenger trips decreased 2%. U.S. domestic trips decreased 2%. International trips decreased 2%. “Travel...
htrends.com
2023 Global Meetings and Events Forecast – By Gerardo Tejado
As we look to 2023, it’s an exciting time to be in this industry. In-person meetings and events are roaring back – and at the same time, we can take lessons learned during the last few years to make positive, long-lasting changes to the way we work. Dramatic improvements in technology and a renewed focus on sustainability, wellness, and inclusivity provide a clear path forward for the industry.
