New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the Bronx

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become a beacon in the community. The center recently expanded its programs and its pantry, and a new friend with ties to the Yankees welcomes those who visit. We met up with the New Settlement Community Center’s Executive Director, Riguard Noel, who took us on a tour. It’s a G Thing.
Deadline

Covid Still Heckling Broadway With Canceled Performances And Cast Substitutions

Covid isn’t done with New York’s theater scene just yet. At least four Broadway and major Off Broadway productions have either canceled or postponed performances or temporarily replaced principal cast members in the last week due to the virus. Today, Lincoln Center Theater postponed the opening of its upcoming Off Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl’s new play Becky Nurse of Salem due to “a significant disruption in the rehearsal process” caused by a Covid case within the company. The play, directed by Rebecca Taichman and starring Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) in the title role, was to have started previews...
shorefrontnews.com

Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain

Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
The Staten Island Advance

Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
CBS New York

Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert

Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
PIX11

Streets will be closed for Tour De Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Several streets will be closed on Sunday for the Tour De Bronx at the discretion of the NYPD. The event will begin around 10 a.m., and the following roads will be closed, according to the NYPD. Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and East 144th Street East 144th Street between Grand Concourse and East […]
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
