NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
pix11.com
New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the Bronx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become a beacon in the community. The center recently expanded its programs and its pantry, and a new friend with ties to the Yankees welcomes those who visit. We met up with the New Settlement Community Center’s Executive Director, Riguard Noel, who took us on a tour. It’s a G Thing.
Covid Still Heckling Broadway With Canceled Performances And Cast Substitutions
Covid isn’t done with New York’s theater scene just yet. At least four Broadway and major Off Broadway productions have either canceled or postponed performances or temporarily replaced principal cast members in the last week due to the virus. Today, Lincoln Center Theater postponed the opening of its upcoming Off Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl’s new play Becky Nurse of Salem due to “a significant disruption in the rehearsal process” caused by a Covid case within the company. The play, directed by Rebecca Taichman and starring Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) in the title role, was to have started previews...
fox5ny.com
Exclusive: Subway attack victim credits Gwen Stefani for survival
NEW YORK - Crime and violence in New York City's subways has been a growing problem in 2022, leaving behind a trail of victims, some of whose lives have been forever changed. FOX 5 NY spoke to one of those victims. She is a 22-year-old woman from Brooklyn we are not naming.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
NBC New York
Subway Rider Shoved to Tracks in Brooklyn as Random NYC Transit Attacks Soar
Violence in New York City's subway system escalated again Friday, with police confirming a person was pushed to the tracks in Brooklyn before the start of the afternoon commute got underway. The victim was in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L and M...
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
Diddy Donates $1 Million To Bronx Charter School
Diddy made a surprise visit to Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School this week and gifted them with a hefty donation.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
shorefrontnews.com
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain
Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
NBC New York
NYC Announces First 2 Monkeypox-Linked Deaths — and Gives Virus a New Acronym
New York City health officials announced two monkeypox-linked deaths on Friday, the first fatalities linked to the virus in the five boroughs, though few details on the individuals were immediately available. According to the CDC, the United States has reported four monkeypox-linked deaths since the 2022 outbreak began, though the...
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
85-year-old woman says she has lived with broken apartment window for months
An 85-year-old Bronx resident says she has been living with a broken apartment window for months, and that the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t fixed it despite her many complaints.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert
Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
Streets will be closed for Tour De Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Several streets will be closed on Sunday for the Tour De Bronx at the discretion of the NYPD. The event will begin around 10 a.m., and the following roads will be closed, according to the NYPD. Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and East 144th Street East 144th Street between Grand Concourse and East […]
Cha-ching! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
Someone in New York is a millionaire thanks to a winning million-dollar Mega Millions ticket. One second-prize ticket for the Tuesday, October 19 Mega Million drawing was sold in New York and it's worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:. 1-15-20-44-67 +23. The ticket was purchased at 3 Bros...
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
