BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound U.S. 35 between North Fairfield Road and Factory Road is shut down, according to Beavercreek Police. The department tweeted that the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn any further details.

BEAVERCREEK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO