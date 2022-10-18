ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dayton247now.com

One dead in Butler Township two car accident

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A reported rollover crash in Butler Township leaves one person dead and one person taken to a local hospital on Friday. Butler Township Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Little York Road and Peters Pike shortly after 12 p.m., according to a news release.
BUTLER, OH
dayton247now.com

U.S. 35 eastbound near North Fairfield Road closed due to crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound U.S. 35 between North Fairfield Road and Factory Road is shut down, according to Beavercreek Police. The department tweeted that the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn any further details.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

The Statement: Ohio State releases hype video for Iowa matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a bye week, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will be back in action Saturday when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Buckeyes released their hype video for the game Thursday evening. Narrated by safety Tanner McCalister, the hype video is tilted ch. VII the statement.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Issue 2 on November's ballot and how it could impact taxpayers

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) -- In this year’s midterm elections, voters will have the final say on Issue 2, which will decide whether non-U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in state and local elections. Yellow Springs City Council passed a charter amendment in 2019 allowing residents at least...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH

