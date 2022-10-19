One-in-Five Diabetic Adults Rationed Insulin Due to Cost

Dietician and CEO of NY Nutrition Group, Lisa Moskovitz, breaks down the latest weight loss trend, why people are using diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight, and how it's impacting diabetes patients by causing a nationwide shortage.
Parents will be able to have a helper when it comes to pushing their child’s stroller thanks to GlüxKind Technologies. The tech company has announced an AI-powered, self-driving stroller. Anne Hunger CPO and Kevin Huang CEO of GlüxKind Technologies joined Cheddar News to discuss the new technology. “We're taking a lot of the more common as well as mature technologies that we take for granted on a daily basis that are in cars and bringing it to the stroller platform.” Kevin Huang said.
Many studies have revealed that both overt hypothyroidism and SCH can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (9–13). Some observational studies have shown a difference in blood pressure between SCH patients and euthyroid individuals, and SCH patients have higher blood pressure than euthyroid controls (14, 15). Since blood pressure is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the elevated blood pressure may mediate or further aggravate the harm of SCH on cardiovascular health (9, 10, 14). Some observational studies including one our study have also suggested an obviously positive relationship between TSH level and hypertension risk among euthyroid individuals, which supports a possibly causal role of elevated TSH level in the development of hypertension (16–18). However, the relationship between thyroid dysfunction and hypertension is still controversial, and the causal relationship between SCH and hypertension has not been well established (9, 19, 20).
On Friday, climate protesters threw cans of tomato soup on Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in a London gallery. Then the pair glued their hands to the wall and gave their reasoning in front of cameras.
Sparked by the pandemic, cashless payments have become the new norm to minimize contact. Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia.com, joined Cheddar News to explain some of pros and cons of carrying cash in a digital world.
Mackenzie Scott donated $85 million dollars to help the Girl Scouts of America bounce back from pandemic losses. After separating from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott has donated $3.8 billion of her $35 billion to charity.
Uber Eats has partnered with cannabis company Leafly to deliver to customers in Ontario, Canada. Dave Cotter, Leafly's chief product officer, joined Cheddar News to discuss what the partnership means for the future of cannabis delivery. "It's really the first time in the world where you have a major delivery partner, probably the biggest brand in food delivery, partnering with a cannabis company to deliver cannabis to consumers. We're starting in the Ontario province, and we're really focused on Toronto," he said.
