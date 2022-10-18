August 20, 1957 – October 19, 2022 (age 65) Kevin Geddes Kerr, age 65, returned to his heavenly home on October 19, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1957 to Thomas Bailey and Marilyn Geddes Kerr in Pleasanton, CA. He grew up in Maryland and enjoyed many days playing in the nearby woods and swimming in the neighborhood pool. He returned to Cache Valley each summer to help on the family farm and loved spending time with his grandparents and extended family. He loved to golf and excelled in sports in high school. He has a standing record for the high jump at his high school in Maryland. He was very musically inclined and took first seat playing the trumpet. One of the highlights of his life was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tehran, Iran. Many fond memories and friendships were formed during this time which lasted his entire life. He will forever be grateful for the bonds formed by this experience. It greatly strengthened his unwavering testimony to serve those around him. He held many positions in the church and loved serving with the youth and in the married student stake. He graduated from USU and BYU with a masters degree in accounting and worked with top accounting firms and at the USU Bookstore as the associate director until his health would no longer allow.

