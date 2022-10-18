Read full article on original website
Salt Lake man arrested for attempting to kidnap Logan woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man is being held in jail, accused of kidnapping a Logan woman and holding her against her will. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, after law enforcement tracked him and the alleged victim to a Nibley park.
Woman sentenced to probation for making fraudulent purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in stealing a Logan woman’s credit cards and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. Galexy Mikkel Workman was warned that she could face significant jail or prison time if she breaks the law again.
Marjorie Marie Blackburn – Cache Valley Daily
Marjorie Marie Blackburn, 93, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anna Sanders; and husbands, Royce Land, Randall Ball and Keith Blackburn. She is lovingly remembered by her family; Sons, Gary (Pat) Land of West Jordan, Utah and Wesley...
Gladys Baker Owens – Cache Valley Daily
May 29, 1941 — October 19, 2022 (age 81) Gladys Baker Owens, 81, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Bicknell, Wayne County, Utah to Claud and Hattie Baker and grew up in southern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park. She met Richard R. Owens while studying at Brigham Young University and after completing their degrees, they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on September 1, 1965. Together they had eight children — seven sons and one daughter, and because of Richard’s work they raised their family around the country, including in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Moses Lake, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Slidell, Louisiana; and Mendon, Utah.
Keva Marie Tracy – Cache Valley Daily
Keva Marie Tracy, 63 passed away peacefully in her home on Monday October 17, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. As the family gathered round her in her final hours, shared stories, cried and laughed together we could sense her loving approval. Celebration of life services were held at the Riverdale Cemetery on Wednesday October 19, 2022.
Calvin Cressell – Cache Valley Daily
September 28, 1929 – October 19, 2022 (age 93) Calvin Cressell, 93, of Logan, passed away on October 19, 2022 at Maple Springs Asst. Living. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28th at 11 am in the church located at 600 South 94 West, Logan. There will...
Kevin Geddes Kerr – Cache Valley Daily
August 20, 1957 – October 19, 2022 (age 65) Kevin Geddes Kerr, age 65, returned to his heavenly home on October 19, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1957 to Thomas Bailey and Marilyn Geddes Kerr in Pleasanton, CA. He grew up in Maryland and enjoyed many days playing in the nearby woods and swimming in the neighborhood pool. He returned to Cache Valley each summer to help on the family farm and loved spending time with his grandparents and extended family. He loved to golf and excelled in sports in high school. He has a standing record for the high jump at his high school in Maryland. He was very musically inclined and took first seat playing the trumpet. One of the highlights of his life was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tehran, Iran. Many fond memories and friendships were formed during this time which lasted his entire life. He will forever be grateful for the bonds formed by this experience. It greatly strengthened his unwavering testimony to serve those around him. He held many positions in the church and loved serving with the youth and in the married student stake. He graduated from USU and BYU with a masters degree in accounting and worked with top accounting firms and at the USU Bookstore as the associate director until his health would no longer allow.
North Logan mayor adds her voice to the chorus urging renewal of RAPZ – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN — Like other communities in Cache Valley, North Logan continues to grow and with that comes inevitable change. But Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, said they aim to keep residents in the know and involved. “We’ve really tried to have...
Muriel Barker McHardy – Cache Valley Daily
December 20, 1932 – March 20, 2022 (age 90) Muriel passed away in Arizona on March 20, 2022 surrounded by her closest family members. Born on December 20, 1932, Muriel spent 89 wonderful years spreading joy to any and all around her. Most of her time was spent with her family, her friends and her community. She wore many hats in her lifetime including as a military wife in Guam, a school teacher in Juneau, a long time resident of Logan, a mother to 3 boys, a grandmother, a retiree in Ahwatukee and a friend to many all over the world. Muriel was a world traveler and loved adventure. Muriel never met a stranger, every person she met was a new potential friend. Because of this she had many friends in her lifetime and will be greatly missed.
Carolyn Gibb Waddoups – Cache Valley Daily
December 23, 1940 — October 18, 2022 (age 81) Carolyn Gibb Waddoups passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Whisper Cove assisted living facility in Kaysville, Utah after battling Alzheimer’s Disease and related complications. The family would like to express a special thanks to the caregivers who treated her and her family with such kindness and respect. They were her angels of mercy.
Lial B. Atwood – Cache Valley Daily
December 29, 1932 – October 18, 2022 (age 89) Lial B. Atwood, 89, of Paradise, Utah passed away peacefully on the morning of October 18, 2022 surrounded by his family. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, and...
LIVESTREAM: #9 Logan at #8 Cedar in the 4A football playoffs
The Logan Grizzlies at Cedar Reds broadcast is scheduled to begin at 3:45 pm. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102 FM / 610 AM KVNU and streamed here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired...
LIVESTREAM: #6 Mountain Crest vs #11 Bear River in the 4A football playoffs
The Mountain Crest vs Bear River broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
RAPZ Tax renewal is Proposition 2 on the November ballot – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — While there is much debate over Cache County’s proposed open space bond issue, the renewal of the county’s RAPZ Tax is expected to cruise to easy approval by local voters. The Open Space Bond issue is Proposition 1 on the ballots that began arriving...
USU basketball coaches taking different approach to low preseason poll placements – Cache Valley Daily
Kayla Ard at USU vs Nevada women’s basketball, 02/26/22. In the Mountain West basketball preseason polls released this week for the men’s teams and last week for the women, Utah State was not viewed in a favorable light. The women’s basketball team was picked to finish dead last among the 11 teams while the men were slated to finish eighth. It’s the worst combined preseason prediction for USU since joining the conference in 2013.
