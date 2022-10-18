Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook for the First Week of OctoberDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Related
waer.org
Baldwinsville school board member resigns
A Baldwinsville school board member is leaving his position, citing the recent actions of the superintendent among other factors. In his resignation letter, Frank Matus said superintendent Jason Thompson exercised poor judgment while crowd surfing during a homecoming game two weeks ago. Thompson was arrested later that night on a DWI charge.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
Utica School District names Acting Superintendent, Pending Investigation
The Utica School Board has placed an employee on administrative leave and named an acting School Superintendent pending an investigation, at a special board meeting Tuesday night. While the district referred to the person being placed on leave as simply an "employee" - it seems probable that the person in...
WKTV
Local employees recognized for going above and beyond at work
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica recognized four local workers during its 31st Annual Pride of Workmanship awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. These honors are awarded annually to community members who show commitment to their jobs and exceed expectations. Co-workers and managers sent nominations to the...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County Public Safety building dedicated to former Sheriff ‘Moe’ Todd
OSWEGO — Friday marked an important day for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, as crowds came to honor a former longtime serving sheriff. Close to 100 people turned out for a ceremony at the Oswego County Public Safety building Friday afternoon, where the facility was formally dedicated to former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd.
WKTV
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application deadline extended to Nov. 4
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice in Marcy have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
WKTV
Utica police called to elementary school in suspected 'swatting' case
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Jones Elementary School Thursday afternoon in what they believe to be a case of “swatting.”. Someone reported an active shooter at the school around 12:20 p.m. and the school was placed on lockout with students and staff hidden from view.
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22
Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Camillus photographer recognized in Erie Canal contest
CAMILLUS — Twelve stunning images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along […]
Editorial endorsement: Esteban Gonzalez for Onondaga County Sheriff
Two candidates seek to replace Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway, who is retiring after two terms. Esteban Gonzalez, a Republican from Baldwinsville, is the longtime chief of the Sheriff’s Custody Division, overseeing the Justice Center Jail. Toby Shelley, a Democrat from Marietta, is a former patrol deputy, serviceman and military reservist and current Jordan police officer and farmer.
cnycentral.com
Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault
Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
Football roundup: Indian River finishes regular season undefeated with win over Oneida
Indian River capped its impressive season with a 46-22 victory over Class B foe Oneida on Friday. The win for the Warriors completed their regular season mark at 8-0. It also likely locks Indian River as the No. 1 seed in the Class B playoffs.
thenewshouse.com
A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?
An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Adirondack High School
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED)– Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Adirondack High School in Boonville Tuesday morning to investigate an incident. The sheriff's office did not released details about the investigation, but said there was no danger to anyone at the school. The investigation was...
Micron’s jobs: Tech giant would need engineers -- and an army of HVAC, assembly and machine workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – The giant computer chip fabrication plant that Micron Technology Inc. plans to build in Clay could create thousands of jobs, many which would require high-level scientific and engineering training. But those aren’t the only requirements for many of the 9,000 jobs the semiconductor maker says it’s...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Comments / 0