pgjonline.com
Exxon Selling Yellowstone Pipeline Rights, Silvertip Crude Oil Pipeline for $310 Million
(Reuters) — Exxon Mobil Corp. on Thursday agreed to sell its Billings, Montana, refinery. pipeline properties to Par Pacific Holdings Inc. for $310 million. Included in the sale are the Silvertip Pipeline, Exxon's interest in the Yellowstone Pipeline and Yellowstone Energy LP and its interests in products terminals in Montana and Washington.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
To the editor: Republicans should take back name
Republicans: I am proud of the moral and political integrity of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. But the rest of your party seems to have lost its way and warped into an unseemly, new party. I believe the Republican Party has been usurped by a group of extreme, radical conservatives called the Freedom Caucus, veterans of the Tea Party movement, funded by the Koch brothers, established essentially to put business interests above the public good. These charlatans masquerade as Republicans borrowing the name seeking a very different agenda. Sadly, reasonable Republicans fell for it and continue to support these contentious people. I think it is fair to say these Tea Party zealots have caused major havoc in traditional bipartisan politics. Let the RNC know that you want your party back and to stop offering you such unqualified, undeserving candidates who are really not Republican, but an alarming new faction using a “grand old” name. LINDA CALCAMUGGIO
pgjonline.com
Woodside Energy Awards Nel Contract for US Hydrogen Project
(P&GJ) — Woodside Energy has awarded Nel Hydrogen Electrolyzer AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, a contract for the alkaline electrolyzer equipment for H2OK, its proposed hydrogen project in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Woodside Executive Vice President New Energy Shaun Gregory said the contract award was an important step forward for...
pgjonline.com
US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
pgjonline.com
Mozambique to Ship First Batch of LNG Exports to Europe by Early November
(Reuters) — Mozambique expects to ship its first LNG exports to Europe from the Eni-operated Coral Sul floating plant later this month or early November, petroleum regulator INP said on Friday in a supply boost for the energy-starved region. BP's LNG tanker, British Sponsor, has already arrived offshore northern...
pgjonline.com
US FERC Says Winter Natural Gas Prices Will Be Up from Recent Years
(Reuters) — Natural gas prices at major U.S. trading hubs for the upcoming winter are expected to remain higher than in recent years, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said on Thursday. Even if domestic gas production grows faster than domestic demand, "forecasts anticipate that continued growth in net...
pgjonline.com
Technip Energies Signs Deal to Fully Exit Arctic LNG 2 Project in 2023
(Reuters) — Technip Energies expects to fully exit the liquefied natural gas project Arctic LNG 2 led by Moscow-listed gas producer Novatek next year, the French oil and gas services provider said on Thursday. The group, which said in March it was renouncing new business opportunities in Russia, had...
