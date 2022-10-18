ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watervilletimes.com

Madison Cemetery

A tour of Madison Village Cemetery, which was incorporated in 1881, kicked off October. The historical tour of the cemetery, where actors told the stories of those who are buried there, was a project that partnered Madison Central School, Town of Madison Historical Society, Madison County Historian’s Office and the Cemetery Association. Students helped research the deceased. Tik-Tok-famous Madison science teacher Megan Barnes, well known on social media for cleaning local headstones while telling the story of the deceased person, invited eleventh grader Kyle Peavey to help clean the most unique stone at the Village Cemetery - a tree-shaped grave marker with hidden meanings. Barnes told how she started cleaning gravestones and how her Tik Tok account gained millions of views and thousands of followers. Proceeds of the event were split between the Town of Madison Historical Society and MVC.
MADISON, NY
watervilletimes.com

Mural Highlights Theatre

A new mural in the City of Utica has a connection to Clinton. Maria Vallese was commissioned to paint a mural on the side of Players Theatre in the city’s downtown. The mural is to celebrate Utica Monday Night’s 25th anniversary. The project name is “A Tribute to...
UTICA, NY
watervilletimes.com

BCS Needs Lockerroom Work

When winter sports teams come to Brookfield Central School, having them see the BCS lockerrooms can be embarrassing. Head Custodian Ken Plows gave a presentation to the BCS Board of Education last week on work needed in the building. The biggest project was renovations of both the boys and girls lockerrooms.
BROOKFIELD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy