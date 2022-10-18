Read full article on original website
UDOT Canyon Stickers now available for canyon access in winter during traction law in effect
Potential snow this weekend may have drivers thinking about getting their winter tires. It's one reason the Utah Department of Transportation kicked off their sticker program
buildingsaltlake.com
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
kcpw.org
Utah lawmaker’s exit, environmental worries and an off-road tussle
The Environmental Protection Agency looks into the operations of a Sandy medical device maker after new data shows that its use of ethylene oxide gas can pose a cancer risk to neighbors. Embattled state Sen. Gene Davis announces he’ll retire early after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And yet another battle over off-road vehicles looms as the Bureau of Land Management considers rule changes at Gemini Bridges outside of Moab.
cowboystatedaily.com
Unlike San Francisco, It Does Not Cost $1.7 Million To Build A Public Toilet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a lot cheaper to find a decent public restroom in Wyoming than it is in California. It’s become an unfortunate running “joke” lately that if you visit San Francisco these days, you have to be careful where you step. The city’s large homeless population tends to not bother finding a toilet to do their business.
ksl.com
UDOT expands Cottonwood canyons sticker program ahead of winter
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is expanding its Cottonwood canyons vehicle sticker program that started on Thursday ahead of the winter season. The free service allows drivers to quickly pass through inspections when the state's traction law is in effect for the Cottonwood...
utahstories.com
The Man behind Utah’s Craziest Car Dealership Commercials
You may have seen him in one of his memorable commercials. On television, he fits the profile of the shameless used car salesman, but in person, Nick Markosian is much more subdued. Tanned and handsome, he is neatly dressed and speaks confidently without any of the fanfare he exhibits in his commercials.
knau.org
Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US
Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
Strong cold front moves through Saturday
Saturday will bring some drastic changes to the Beehive State as the strongest cold front of the season moves through.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Gephardt Daily
Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
Summit Daily News
Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah
UTAH — At least 16 horses were recently found shot dead in southeastern Utah, sparking multiple animal rights groups to condemn the killings and call for justice. According to Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Center for a Humane Economy, mares and foals were among the wild horses killed on federal lands in San Juan County, Utah. San Juan County butts up against the Utah-Colorado border, extending from just south of Moab to the Utah-Arizona border.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
ksl.com
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
SALT LAKE CITY — The founder of the powerful Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife lobbying organization warned a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday that wolves are perched on Utah's doorstep, and should they make an entrance, the fallout would be devastating. "I think awareness should be No. 1 for...
The housing market is correcting — but Utah’s affordability crisis isn’t going away
The U.S. housing market is correcting — but Utah’s leading housing expert says the state’s housing shortage isn’t going away, and could get worse as homebuilding constricts. As a result, Utah’s housing affordability crisis isn’t going away. Here’s what Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said state leaders are doing about it.
Guest opinion: Update the building code to save money, lives and nature
We can reduce utility costs and pollution by strengthening our state building codes. Heating and cooling our houses gets more expensive every year, but good building codes can dramatically slow or reduce those increases as well as air pollution. State law requires Utah’s building codes to be updated every six...
Cold, windy weather on tap for Utah, lake effect snow could be a thing
The moderate fall temperatures Utah has been experiencing will soon fade as a weekend storm front moves in, promising to bring mountain snow, rain and perhaps even a skiff of snow in some valley locations.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 21, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada
It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: How important calls mistakenly blocked or flagged as spam are costing Utahns
SANDY, Utah — Spam phone calls can be both aggravating and fraudulent. Many of us won’t pick up calls from phone numbers we don’t recognize just because of the sheer volume of spam we get every day. But some of those calls might be important. Zach Robinson’s...
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
