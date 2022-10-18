ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kcpw.org

Utah lawmaker’s exit, environmental worries and an off-road tussle

The Environmental Protection Agency looks into the operations of a Sandy medical device maker after new data shows that its use of ethylene oxide gas can pose a cancer risk to neighbors. Embattled state Sen. Gene Davis announces he’ll retire early after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And yet another battle over off-road vehicles looms as the Bureau of Land Management considers rule changes at Gemini Bridges outside of Moab.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Unlike San Francisco, It Does Not Cost $1.7 Million To Build A Public Toilet In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a lot cheaper to find a decent public restroom in Wyoming than it is in California. It’s become an unfortunate running “joke” lately that if you visit San Francisco these days, you have to be careful where you step. The city’s large homeless population tends to not bother finding a toilet to do their business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksl.com

UDOT expands Cottonwood canyons sticker program ahead of winter

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is expanding its Cottonwood canyons vehicle sticker program that started on Thursday ahead of the winter season. The free service allows drivers to quickly pass through inspections when the state's traction law is in effect for the Cottonwood...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
utahstories.com

The Man behind Utah’s Craziest Car Dealership Commercials

You may have seen him in one of his memorable commercials. On television, he fits the profile of the shameless used car salesman, but in person, Nick Markosian is much more subdued. Tanned and handsome, he is neatly dressed and speaks confidently without any of the fanfare he exhibits in his commercials.
UTAH STATE
knau.org

Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US

Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
BLANDING, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
UTAH STATE
Summit Daily News

Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah

UTAH — At least 16 horses were recently found shot dead in southeastern Utah, sparking multiple animal rights groups to condemn the killings and call for justice. According to Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Center for a Humane Economy, mares and foals were among the wild horses killed on federal lands in San Juan County, Utah. San Juan County butts up against the Utah-Colorado border, extending from just south of Moab to the Utah-Arizona border.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds

SALT LAKE CITY — The founder of the powerful Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife lobbying organization warned a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday that wolves are perched on Utah's doorstep, and should they make an entrance, the fallout would be devastating. "I think awareness should be No. 1 for...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 21, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada

It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
UTAH STATE
