Silent Hill Ascension: Trailer, rumors, & everything we know so far
Silent Hill Ascension is a new game in the Silent Hill series that’s set to be something very different from what’s come before. Here’s everything we know. Silent Hill Ascension was announced during the Silent Hill Transmission event. Unlike the also announced Silent Hill f, the remake of Silent Hill 2, and the equally mysterious Silent Hill: Townfall, Ascension will be a game that combines storytelling with streaming for a totally unique experience.
Fortnite player recreates Spider-Man meme with The Rock’s characters
A Fortnite player recreated a famous Spider-Man meme by capturing a screenshot of characters modeled after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock’s first Fortnite skin, The Foundation, joined the roster of playable characters this past February. This Season 3 addition had long been teased, yet served as only the first time that players would get to assume the role of a Dwayne Johnson character.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first Shiny Pokemon has just been caught
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have a November 18 release date, but the first Shiny Pokemon has already been caught in the Paldea region. The game is dropping with an updated Pokedex including new Legendaries, Paldean forms, and a number of returning Pokemon as well. While many fans around the...
Apex players debate whether Wraith or Horizon is the ‘sweatiest’ Legend
Apex Legends is notorious for being filled with ‘sweaty’ players who attempt to take on entire enemy squads by themselves, and while Wraith used to be the leader of the pack, some players think there’s a new face of the movement. Since the launch of Ranked back...
Pokemon Go fans put on red alert for mass outbreaks in Halloween event
A tweet from Pokemon Go’s official Twitter account has players wondering if Mass Outbreaks will come to the game this Halloween season. It seems Niantic has been keen to introduce some new content to Pokemon Go, like the surprise reveal of Elite Raids. Though Elite Raids leaked before the...
Fortnite leak shows incredible Pokemon models inside Creative 2.0
A new Fortnite leak showed off another glimpse at Unreal Editor in Fortnite, complete with a custom map that used some incredible Pokemon models. While Fortnite’s battle royale mode has become the bread and butter of the game, its impressive Creative mode often goes overlooked. Players have designed incredible...
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties
In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
Ninja explains why he quit “sweaty” Warzone after Caldera launch
Streaming giant Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he quit Warzone shortly after battle royale map Caldera launched, claiming it is “old news” and became very “sweaty.”. Almost all members of the video game community will be familiar with Ninja, the former Halo pro who...
Overwatch 2 teases new Junkenstein PvE mode details with cryptic letter
Overwatch 2 devs Blizzard have given fans their first real hint at what the upcoming Junkenstein PvE mode will be ahead of the start of their Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. In celebration of Halloween, Overwatch will be once again running a special event during the...
Modern Warfare 2 voice actors for all characters
Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing with it a host of Campaign characters both old and new. Here is the full cast of voice actors in MW2 and the characters they brought to life. Modern Warfare 2 is launching with 15 different characters in the Campaign, who will also...
God of War Ragnarok shows improvements in unexpected ways
After a few hours with God of War Ragnarok, I’m impressed at how well it adds depth to its narrative and characters, and can’t wait to see how it grows from here. How do you follow a game like God of War? The 2018 revival of a franchise many thought had run its course went on to become a Game of the Year winner, and arguably the PlayStation 4’s most well-received title by both critics and fans alike.
Modern Warfare 2 writers want to make a Ghost spinoff
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s creative leads want to develop a spinoff based on the origins of Simon “Ghost” Riley. Having first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost arguably counts among the better-known Call of Duty characters. Other entries in the series have even featured his likeness for customization purposes.
Pokemon Go Halloween event accidentally adds much-needed accessibility feature
It’s that time of year once again when Pokemon Go gets spooky, Pokemon don their costumes, and ghosts fill the map. But for this year’s Halloween festivities, Niantic made a change to the map that accidentally added a much-needed accessibility feature. If you’ve opened up Pokemon Go within...
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “garbage” perk change ahead of launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are fuming after developers Infinity Ward changed the Quick Fix perk to be an Ultimate perk ahead of launch. Modern Warfare 2 is less than a week from launch, and more and more information about the game’s mega-popular multiplayer has become public. The second in...
Pokemon Go players blown away by accidental “Halloween Haunter” visual bug
There have been plenty of strange Pokemon variations that have popped up in Pokemon Go across the years but this accidental Halloween Haunter is really winning fans over. Pokemon Go is no stranger to visual bugs that cause different ‘Mon to show up in all sorts of strange palettes and varieties. Usually caused by some sort of visual bug, these variants of fan-favorite Pokemon always seem to be well-received by the fan base.
Bizarre Modern Warfare 2 bug bans players from early access Campaign
A bizarre Modern Warfare 2 bug appears to be banning players from the early access Campaign, which went live ahead of the full game’s launch on October 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is edging closer, with fans able to delve into the early access Campaign and get a true feel for Infinity Ward’s 2022 title.
Gotham Knights players flame the “mobile game” quality
Amid criticism of Gotham Knights’ art style, fans are now saying that the title’s UI looks like a mobile game. The latest Batman game (which doesn’t actually feature Batman) has been met with mixed approvals. Although Dexerto gave Gotham Knights a favorable 8 out of 10 grade, many other reviews have been more critical.
How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Main story length & mission list
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally been released in early access which means the campaign is already playable. Here’s everything you need to know about the campaign length and how many missions there are. After Activision rebooted the Call of Duty franchise with the first Modern Warfare...
Clever Apex Legends trick makes crafting items safer for Mirage mains
Apex Legends players have discovered a clever Mirage trick that makes the shifty illusionist safer when using crafting items at the Replicator. Mirage, just like his name suggests, is known for his slippery antics in Apex Legends. The Holographic Trickster can deploy clones of himself to confuse, bamboozle, and all-around outwit enemies.
WoW players defend Warlords of Draenor as most ‘underrated’ expansion
A WoW player went viral after claiming players of the popular MMO didn’t know how good they had it when Warlords of Draenor was released. Warlords of Draenor is one of the most controversial World of Warcraft expansions in the history of the nearly 20-year-old MMORPG. The expansion, released...
