Washington State

Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
TheDailyBeast

CCTV Footage Adds to Iran Prison Fire Mystery

Security footage released by one of Iran’s most notorious prisons has raised more questions as it faces global pressure to clarify how at least eight inmates were killed during a fire. Evin Prison, known for holding political prisoners, went up in flames last on Oct. 15, and now it is suspicion is mounting that it was a government plot to fake a jailbreak to kill prisoners. Demonstrations have spread after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in suspicious circumstances after she was arrested for not wearing the hijab in accordance with the country’s strict Islamic codes....

