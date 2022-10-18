ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportthisweek.com

Middletown Council Candidates Address Issues

The series of forums hosted at Innovate Newport turned to those vying for Middletown Town Council on Oct. 13, with candidates speaking on a range of issues, from the Middletown Center development to school regionalization with Newport. A collaborative effort put on by the League of Women Voters of Newport...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

School Architects On Board

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (OCTOBER 20, 2022) – Middletown has an architect on board if school regionalization and the $235 million bond are approved on Election Day. Looking to hit the ground running should the ambitious effort be okayed by Middletown and Newport voters, the Town Council selected HMFH/DBVW Architects earlier this week to design three new state-of-the-art buildings.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
independentri.com

Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland set to celebrate transformed senior center

CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter. The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Picozzi addresses allegations, will continue in seat

LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi says he’s taking a step back but won’t be stepping down from the School Committee in light of recent allegations made against him. The committee, at the advice of legal counsel, is declining to take action in trying to oust...
LINCOLN, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI

Opportunities await at Bishop Hendricken

With Open House season upon us, you may be looking for for the right opportunity for your child to further their education. Bishop Hendricken High School offers a high quality education, stellar athletic programs, a challenging curriculum, and so much more. We recently dropped by to chat with two students...

Comments / 0

Community Policy