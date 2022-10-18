Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Related
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Council Candidates Address Issues
The series of forums hosted at Innovate Newport turned to those vying for Middletown Town Council on Oct. 13, with candidates speaking on a range of issues, from the Middletown Center development to school regionalization with Newport. A collaborative effort put on by the League of Women Voters of Newport...
middletownri.com
School Architects On Board
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (OCTOBER 20, 2022) – Middletown has an architect on board if school regionalization and the $235 million bond are approved on Election Day. Looking to hit the ground running should the ambitious effort be okayed by Middletown and Newport voters, the Town Council selected HMFH/DBVW Architects earlier this week to design three new state-of-the-art buildings.
independentri.com
Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland set to celebrate transformed senior center
CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter. The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road,...
Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
Girl in custody after Woonsocket High School threat
Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News a female juvenile was taken into custody for further investigation and charging.
Valley Breeze
Picozzi addresses allegations, will continue in seat
LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi says he’s taking a step back but won’t be stepping down from the School Committee in light of recent allegations made against him. The committee, at the advice of legal counsel, is declining to take action in trying to oust...
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation postpones opening of temporary Route 6/10 ramp
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation postponed on Wednesday the opening of the temporary ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south in Providence. The new ramp is about 500 feet past the current exit and will use a loop design to get drivers...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
ABC6.com
2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
WPRI
Opportunities await at Bishop Hendricken
With Open House season upon us, you may be looking for for the right opportunity for your child to further their education. Bishop Hendricken High School offers a high quality education, stellar athletic programs, a challenging curriculum, and so much more. We recently dropped by to chat with two students...
ricentral.com
Two names added to W. Warwick Firefighters Memorial during ceremony
WEST WARWICK — Outside Station 4, where a memorial stands for those West Warwick firefighters who have passed away, two new names have been etched into the stone. “It means the world,” Suzanne Sousa said of seeing her husband’s name added to the memorial. Ronald Sousa, who...
nrinow.news
Crews from Burrillville & Thompson collaborate in search & rescue of Pascoag man following ATV crash
BURRILLVILLE – A 32-year-old Pascoag man was rescued from deep in the woods that straddle the state line between Rhode Island and Connecticut this week after he was injured in ATV accident. Kyle Quijano, 32, reportedly sustained a compound fracture to his leg in the crash, and was brought...
Hodgson: Fake New Bedford City Twitter Account Prompts Apology
NEW BEDFORD — A fake Twitter account made to look like the official City of New Bedford account has apparently prompted an apology from a city official to Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. An account called "City of New Bedford" with an icon showing the city's seal had tweeted...
Comments / 0