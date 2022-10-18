The respiratory virus RSV has been in the news a lot over the last week, largely affecting children five and younger. Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole says there are significant cases in Chicago, with a few making their way downstate. Mostly likely, that means it will come to Vermilion County at some point. Toole says since this virus is spread by droplets, the usual advice about keeping your distance from someone who has a cold; and then covering our noses, mouths, and washing our hands; certainly applies. He also says that since the symptoms are very similar to a child having a common cold; the two keys are going to be watch the fever, and watch how long the symptoms last.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO