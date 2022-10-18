Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
Residents in 1 IL county emu-sed by elusive escapee
VERMILION COUNTY, IL – Residents in one Illinois community are on the lookout for an unusual escapee. An elusive emu is on the loose in Vermilion County, the last of thirteen emus that broke out of a pen at 4D Farms just north of Danville in late July. The...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
City of Danville Press Release on Railroad Crossing Closures
The City of Danville would like to share information with the community regarding the status of work being performed by Norfolk Southern Railroad (NSRR) on its crossings. NSRR is currently replacing both rails on one of its mainline tracks throughout the area. This work is being completed by a specialty crew that travels nationwide removing and replacing rails. Many local NSRR crews are working 7 days a week to keep up with repairing and opening crossings following the specialty crew. It is currently anticipated.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Health Dept: Some Signs of RSV in Downstate Illinois
The respiratory virus RSV has been in the news a lot over the last week, largely affecting children five and younger. Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole says there are significant cases in Chicago, with a few making their way downstate. Mostly likely, that means it will come to Vermilion County at some point. Toole says since this virus is spread by droplets, the usual advice about keeping your distance from someone who has a cold; and then covering our noses, mouths, and washing our hands; certainly applies. He also says that since the symptoms are very similar to a child having a common cold; the two keys are going to be watch the fever, and watch how long the symptoms last.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Urbana family in need of help after losing everything
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 10/21/2022 RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash in Rantoul. Northrup said the driver is Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28 of Rantoul. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that she died from blunt force chest injuries she received when […]
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Man Charged in Crash that Killed Oxford, IN Family of Three; Nov 4th Court Date
The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the man now charged in the deaths of a family of three from Oxford, Indiana; in an October 2nd crash just after midnight at the intersection of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola; has a Vermilion County Court date of Friday, November 4th at 8:30 AM.
Urbana Police investigating armed robberies related to Facebook scam
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened last week within hours of each other in the same location. Police officials said that officers were called to the Town and County Apartment Complex twice on Oct. 13 between 5:20 and 7:45 p.m. In both instances, the […]
Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes $100k worth of marijuana
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that more than 22 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $100,000, were recently seized during a search of a home in Urbana Township. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for two suspects in connection to that seizure. Officials said that in light […]
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
WAND TV
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
collegehoopstoday.com
Brad Underwood: This is the best roster I’ve had at Illinois
Brad Underwood has led Illinois to a combined 47-17 record over the past two seasons as well as a Big Ten Tournament title in 2021 and a share of the Big Ten regular season title last year. He’s had All-Americans like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn that have helped elevate...
Comments / 0