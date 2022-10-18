Read full article on original website
nwi.life
South Suburban College Men’s Basketball Team Ranked the Number One Team in the Country by the NJCAA Division II Pre-Season Poll
South Suburban College (SSC) men's basketball team was ranked number one in the newest NJCAA Division II Pre-Season Poll. The 2021-2022 team had a historic season, winning the only National Championship in SSC history. They were also the only undefeated NJCAA Division II team in history to win the national championship while being undefeated. During basketball Coach John Pigatti's 16 seasons, the team has amassed a 463-85 record.
Field Gulls
Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?
In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
959theriver.com
Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week
The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Abortion Funds See Surge in Demand as Out-of-State Patients Flood Illinois
Demand for abortions in Illinois is surging, and so are requests for help. In the first three months of 2022, Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF) said 80% of its callers were from out of state. "In 2018, we supported less than 200 people. Now, we hear from that many people in...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Chicago Police Board president announces opinion in fatal Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo
Officer Eric Stillman shot the teen in the chest after chasing him down an alley in Little Village, authorities said.
Pilsen hot dog stand back open after city shuts them down over mural
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dispute over a colorful mural on the side of a Pilsen hot dog stand prevented the business from renewing its licenses with the city.We told you about that story earlier this month. But just a day after our story aired, the owners say the city reversed course and let the stand reopen.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, this is the first week back in business for Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St. – and the owners are glad to have the grills sizzling again."We've got our business license and we are back...
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
indiana105.com
Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
cwbchicago.com
Is Chicago about to experience a ‘drop’ in carjackings? Our crystal ball says ‘yes.’
Your friendly CWBChicago team learned a long time ago to stay out of the prediction business. So, it’s against our better judgment that we make this prediction: Chicago will experience a sharp drop in carjackings during the last three months of this year. We’ll make a second prediction, too:...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
fox32chicago.com
Latest fundraising has Paul Vallas eager for campaign fight in Chicago mayoral race
CHICAGO - After flexing newfound fundraising muscle, mayoral challenger Paul Vallas said Wednesday he will have the campaign cash he needs to shake off the arch-conservative, Republican label some opponents are trying to pin on him. A former Chicago Public Schools CEO, Vallas said he has $1.82 million cash on...
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
