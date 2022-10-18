CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dispute over a colorful mural on the side of a Pilsen hot dog stand prevented the business from renewing its licenses with the city.We told you about that story earlier this month. But just a day after our story aired, the owners say the city reversed course and let the stand reopen.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, this is the first week back in business for Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St. – and the owners are glad to have the grills sizzling again."We've got our business license and we are back...

