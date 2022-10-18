ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make an Affogato

There are plenty of fun coffee shop-inspired drinks out there—but none are as indulgent as an affogato. This simple Italian dessert will transport you to Italy in about a minute!. It will win your heart with its combination of cold vanilla gelato and hot espresso or strong coffee. It’s...
How to Make Cranberry Margaritas for the Holidays

Bright, citrusy and tart, this cranberry margarita is a beautiful winter version of the classic margarita. Flavored with cranberry juice and rimmed with spiced sugar, this cocktail is perfect for the holidays. How to Make Cranberry Margaritas. Before you gather what you need for this cranberry cocktail, check out our...
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
Are Grapes Good for People with Diabetes?

People with diabetes don’t have to avoid fresh fruit, even grapes. Here are a number of ways that grapes can boost your overall health, as well as information that’ll ease any fears you might have about grapes wreaking havoc on your blood sugar. Just one caveat: Unlike other...
The McDonald’s Pumpkin Pie Is Officially Back!

There’s so much to love about fast-food restaurants and their unique menu items. Sometimes it’s a twist on an old classic. Others, it’s a brand-new seasonal item to help us shift gears for the weather. Wendy’s French toast sticks are the warmest start to a crisp fall...
How to Dry Brine Turkey

The perfect Thanksgiving dinner menu is all about preparation. Instead of waking up at the crack of dawn to start cooking, plan to brine turkey the day before. It also helps to peel potatoes, make your gravy roux and pre-chopping the vegetables for your Thanksgiving sides. But that means your fridge will be packed.
How to Make Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Vegans and non-vegans alike will love these tofu chicken nuggets. They’re simple to make and freezer-friendly. Make a big batch, pop them in the freezer and reheat them when you’re in need of a quick and easy meal. I love cooking with tofu. It’s incredibly versatile and has...
I Made Amish ‘Apple Goodie’ and It’s the Easy Weeknight Dessert We All Need

Apples are the ideal fruit to incorporate in a variety of desserts, from classic apple pie to apple spice cake and caramel apple scones. And while apples certainly shine in those desserts, sometimes, you want a quick treat that only requires a few steps and a handful of ingredients to make. For those occasions, this Amish Apple Goodie recipe is sure to do the trick.
How to Make Spaghetti Squash in the Microwave

Let me introduce you to one of my favorite bases for weeknight meals—spaghetti squash! When cooked, spaghetti squash transforms into soft-tender strands that have a mild, slightly sweet flavor. I’ll walk you through how to microwave spaghetti squash for the ultimate quick and easy dinner. Gone are the...
The Best Wine Advent Calendar for Every Wine Lover

When it comes to holiday gifting, wine Advent calendars definitely make our nice list. We rounded up the canned, bottled and bubbly options to make your holiday season extra festive. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something...
The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
Starbucks Drinks to Order If You’re Gluten-Free

You can still keep your Starbucks habit even if you're going gluten-free! This list of Starbucks gluten-free drinks is perfect to have on hand when you're ordering. Going gluten-free, whether it’s because of allergies, health reasons or lifestyle changes, can be hard. Most food has to switch over to gluten-free recipes, and even the foods you thought are gluten-free might not be! You even have to be careful when it comes to what you drink.
15 Cozy Fall Vodka Cocktails

When the air starts to cool and the leaves start to turn, it's time to make these luscious fall vodka cocktails!. Years ago, my mother made a rosy and refreshing party drink I’ve never forgotten. The sparkle comes from fruit juices, vodka and lemon lime soda. —Melinda Strable, Ankeny, Iowa.
Is It Safe to Eat Freezer-Burned Food?

Have you ever opened up the freezer, ready to pull out some meat or another frozen food, only to find it looks like it's covered in a layer of ice? That's freezer burn. But if you've chucked your freezer-burned food immediately in the past, you might want to reconsider. For everything you need to know about freezer-burned foods, including why it happens and how to prevent it, read on.
This Is Our Test Kitchen’s Favorite Cheese Board

In case you haven’t noticed, charcuterie, cheese and butter boards have gone viral! We scoured Amazon for the absolute best boards and found the ONE that our Test Kitchen loves. It’s the ultimate vessel for building (and serving!) a classic charcuterie board or trendy butter board. The Royal...
