Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Authorities: Arizona teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state senator
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to an Arizona store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
tribunenewsnow.com
Deputies locate $1.4 million in illegal drugs on roadside after suspect flees
On Oct.10, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 300 near Goodwater, for civil traffic violations. Rafael Quihui Andrade, 29, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer, and Iracema Ramirez, 37, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug were arrested. Both were booked into Navajo County Jail and are each being held on a $1.5 million cash-only bond.
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Comments / 0