Deputies locate $1.4 million in illegal drugs on roadside after suspect flees

On Oct.10, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 300 near Goodwater, for civil traffic violations. Rafael Quihui Andrade, 29, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer, and Iracema Ramirez, 37, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug were arrested. Both were booked into Navajo County Jail and are each being held on a $1.5 million cash-only bond.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ

