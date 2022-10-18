FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rumors are swirling in Coconino County about how you might soon be able to order “a double-double,” animal fries, and some old-fashioned style milkshakes. And yes, it’s true. In-N-Out is coming to town, but you might be waiting a while before you can indulge in a California-inspired burger.

