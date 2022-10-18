Read full article on original website
NAU's Institute for Human Development Seeks 2 Educational Coaches
NAU's INSTITUTE FOR Human Development seeks two hourly Educational Coaches for a grant-funded program supporting students with intellectual disabilities, and planning for college. Remote/hybrid available, working in the White Mountains/Navajo County communities. See https://apptrkr.com/3549500 for more information.
In-N-Out is coming to Flagstaff, but it could be more than a year before it opens
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rumors are swirling in Coconino County about how you might soon be able to order “a double-double,” animal fries, and some old-fashioned style milkshakes. And yes, it’s true. In-N-Out is coming to town, but you might be waiting a while before you can indulge in a California-inspired burger.
Expect Showers and Possibly Snow in Flagstaff this Weekend
Weather.com - Flagstaff. This snow forecast can also be seen on the National Weather Site (NOAA):. This downturn in the weather for the Flagstaff weather area could also extend into Sunday night according to NOAA.
