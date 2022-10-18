MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.

