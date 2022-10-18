Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms
PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Suspect still at large after robbing a home at gunpoint
The person of interest backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into the driveway of a home, followed the victim into his house at gunpoint, and stole an estimated $140,000 worth of jewelry from a Phoenix home.
Maricopa police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted woman while driving her home
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man previously convicted of sexual abuse, trespassing, and impersonating law enforcement has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting a woman he had driven home. Nathan Whipple, 28, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was attempting to...
KOLD-TV
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A months-long investigation uncovered an owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop selling thousands of Fentanyl pills to undercover officers, police say. The owner of Green Trail Smoke Shop, 31-year-old Casey Lonnie Thornton, and 29-year-old Davonte Jacoree Williams, an employee, were arrested on Thursday.
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
ABC 15 News
Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash
MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
West Valley View
Three men indicted for distributing fentanyl, meth
Three men were indicted on Oct. 4 on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine along with use or carry of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. The three had their initial appearance on Sept. 23. On Sept. 21, the three men — Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 28, of Mexico; Carlos Alberto...
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
shtfpreparedness.com
Police capture woman who allegedly robbed a Circle K and smashed in clerk’s face with a brick
SHTFPreparedness may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. In early August, two women robbed a Circle K in Phoenix. In an effort to steal cash, alcohol, and cigarettes, they nearly robbed a man of his life. While one suspect was detained later that month, the other remained at large until Tuesday, when Phoenix police finally tracked her down.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
'Administrative error' frees suspect to commit similar crimes against Valley police, officials say
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart. In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made
PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
KTAR.com
Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call
PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and $2,000 found on suspects, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people in Maricopa County are in trouble after deputies found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and thousands of dollars on them, the sheriff's office said. It's known how the suspects initially came into contact with deputies, but the sheriff's office says they were processed through...
Man dead after shooting near 16th Street and McDowell Road
A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning near 16th Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death while parked in Phoenix alleyway
PHOENIX - Detectives are searching for possible suspects after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a car near 18th Street and McDowell overnight. Patrol officers reportedly heard multiple shots fired in the area at around 12:53 a.m. and found a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood alleyway.
Police arrest suspect in homicide at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man at a Glendale apartment complex nearly two months ago. Derick Bonilla, 23, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing a man on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of North 48th Avenue, court records show.
ABC 15 News
Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman
An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
Man arrested for allegedly groping people at Leisure World in Mesa
A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.
