The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
I Tried Smitten Kitchen’s Cream Cheese Board And My Whole Family Went Wild
Inspiration spreads like wildfire on social media. It’s one of the best things about being hyper-connected to seemingly everyone in the world in real time. A viral recipe or concept gets its wings and then flies off to be endlessly tweaked, riffed, and maybe even improved by millions of people.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
The Best Pre-Made Pie Crust You Can Buy, According To Experts
From Trader Joe's to Pillsbury, here's what experts say you should look for on your pie dough label.
I tried Alton Brown's 3-ingredient recipe for baked potatoes, and I already know how I'd make it even better
I'm on the hunt for the best baked-potato recipe, and I appreciated how simple the "Good Eats" star's cooking and presentation methods were.
Dr Pepper Just Released a Limited Edition Soda That’s Supposed to Taste Like Barrel-Aged Bourbon
Dr Pepper bourbon soda? Well, kind of. The beverage brand is now offering a limited-edition drink called Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. And even though bourbon is the inspiration for the drink… it’s not alcoholic. Dr Pepper has always bubbled away separately from Coke and Pepsi, with...
Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning
Trusting the process really worth it sometimes.
How to Store Raw and Cooked Sweet Potatoes So They Really Last
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sweet potatoes are at their peak in the fall and winter, and they are a fixture of many Thanksgiving celebrations, including my own, where a pecan-topped sweet potato soufflé is an absolute must. According to the U.S. Sweet Potato Council, there are hundreds of varieties of sweet potatoes, divided into five main types, noted by the color of their skin and flesh. They’re all delicious. But how to store them to ensure maximum freshness? Read on to find out.
The McDonald’s Pumpkin Pie Is Officially Back!
There’s so much to love about fast-food restaurants and their unique menu items. Sometimes it’s a twist on an old classic. Others, it’s a brand-new seasonal item to help us shift gears for the weather. Wendy’s French toast sticks are the warmest start to a crisp fall...
I Made An Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Pie and It Was Sublime
I came across a vintage oatmeal pie recipe and my curiosity was piqued. Can a pie filling made of sugar, oats and not much else really be that good? Oh my goodness, is it ever! And because it’s so easy to prepare, this pie will definitely be making an appearance for the holidays, Pi Day—any day we’re craving an indulgent dessert.
rsvplive.ie
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
AOL Corp
How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes
When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
We Tried the New Baileys S’mores and We’ll Be Sipping It All Fall
As long as I can remember, I’ve been obsessed with Baileys Irish Cream. When I was younger, I just wanted to get a sip of that delicious, smooth liquid that looked and smelled oh-so-chocolatey. When I finally got my hands on it as an adult, I wasn’t disappointed! The only thing better than regular Baileys is trying a new flavor.
McDonald’s Just Launched an Adult Happy Meal—Here’s How to Get It
Our memories of meals out as kids aren’t about fancy tablecloths and exceptional service. They’re about the things that really mattered. Fries, nuggets, Big Macs and, of course, Happy Meals. Even though Happy Meals have gone through some changes over the years, they remain the source of much nostalgia.
BHG
How Often Should You Replace Pillows? Plus How to Make Them Last Longer
There’s no better feeling than sinking your head into a plush pillow at the end of a long day. Sleep is priceless, and quality pillows play a key role in achieving a good night's rest. If you’ve noticed your pillows losing their shape, it might be time to replace them. Even if you regularly wash your pillowcases and the pillows themselves, it is recommended that you replace your pillows every one to two years for comfort, hygiene, and health reasons. We asked industry experts for insight on why pillows need to be replaced, how often you should do so, and what signs to look for.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Woman Shares Easy Tips for Taking a 3-Week Trip With No Checked Bags
When it comes to flying, traveling with just a carry on isn't just cheaper — it's also a lot easier. You don't have to worry about lost luggage, especially when you're dealing with connecting flights, or waiting at baggage claim once you reach your destination. But on longer trips, fitting everything into a carry on isn't always practical — or is it?
How to clean oven racks
From chocolate brownies to oven-baked pizzas, ovens are a lifesaver when it comes to cooking. It is important, however, to keep your oven racks clean after each use to prevent them from getting greasy and dirty. How do I clean oven racks?. Using an oven is a great way to...
The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer
Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros
Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?
