Kilgore, TX

kilgorehsmirror.com

Haunted Hallway

Student Council is hosting its first Haunted Hallway during this spooky season, on October 27th at Kilgore High School!. Members will stay right after school to decorate for this special Halloween event. It will take place all throughout the English hallway. This event will last through 6pm-8:00pm. All ages are...

