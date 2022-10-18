Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
Hidalgo County finalizing deal to rent Willacy County detention facility
The Willacy County Regional Detention Center will soon reopen its doors. Hidalgo County will rent out the detention facility to house its inmates, creating new jobs and more money for Willacy county residents. The facility closed in April following an executive order from the Biden Administration. Commissioners with Willacy and...
KRGV
City of Peñitas takes legal action against Hidalgo County over lack of polling location
The city of Peñitas filed a temporary restraining order against Hidalgo County in response to the county removing the Peñitas Public Library as a polling location for the November 2022 election. Under the TRO, the city plans to prevent the county from holding two local elections, according to...
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
KRGV
Despite contamination worries, plan to put housing at former pesticide plant site moves forward
A former industrial site with a history of contamination in Edinburg continues its path to redevelopment. Some council members echoed concerns that current environmental testing was incomplete. However the votes cast against the proposal Tuesday could not undo the plan already set into motion. The site of the former Tide...
utrgvrider.com
City commission to take action￼
Plans to waive late fees, postpone disconnections, start first rate rollback. After a hurricane of emotion from several residents during Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners discussed options, such as amending the city charter and pausing utility bill late fees and disconnections. Many residents expressed anger and disapproval, saying...
Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
KRGV
Demolition of Pharr's south bridge on US Business 83 begins
Demolition of the US Business 83 south bridge in Pharr begins Thursday. Valley drivers who travel down this route should consider taking the Jackson road underpass. There are detour signs around the roads to help drivers away from the demolition. "It's going to accommodate for the widening of I-2," Texas...
Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
Four RGV school districts to receive $1 million to improve school safety
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley School districts will receive over $1 million in federal grants to improve school safety measures, following the Uvalde school shooting. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release on Thursday that the funding is a result of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The following […]
KRGV
Weslaco residents voice concerns over road widening project
Residents in Weslaco voiced their concerns with a proposed project Wednesday night. Around 40 residents showed up to a meeting at Mario Ybarra Elementary school. County leaders say the proposed project is supposed to help current traffic issues. Many residents think otherwise. "We're gonna have an increased traffic area," Weslaco...
KRGV
BTX Fiber Broadband Project in Brownsville breaks ground
Brownsville residents are a step closer to having access to faster and less expensive internet services. BTX Fiber Broadband Project broke ground Wednesday. Brownsville Mayor, Juan Mendez III, says the project will be completed in phases, with some neighborhoods having access before others. The goal is to get all Brownsville...
Cameron County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 12 more people are sick with COVID-19 Thursday. The 12 cases include three individuals from San Benito, two from shelters and one from Rancho Viejo. Six of the 12 cases were reports based on PCR testing and six were probable reports based on antigen testing. […]
Lane closures on Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge until 2023
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Alternating lane closures on the the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will proceed through February 2023. A contractor hired by the Texas Department of Transportation is working on bridge joint and deck repairs plans to only close one lane at a time, as needed. Drivers traveling to South Padre Island could […]
KRGV
Brownsville Public Utilities Board places CEO on paid administrative leave following forensic audit report
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has placed the utility company's CEO, John Brucaik on administrative leave for 60 days with pay following a forensic audit showing a failed energy project that started in 2011. The decision was made during a meeting Monday night. The report found that Bruciak, former mayor...
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Brownsville road to close as crews prepare to repair sewage line
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure on Old Highway 77 to begin Friday in response to a compromised sewage line. The road closure comes as a result of repair on a main sewage line in the city. The temporary closure will affect a section of Old Highway […]
KRGV
Cleanup at San Benito cemetery raises concerns
Families in San Benito have raised concerns after flowers, lights and other decorations were taken from their loved one's grave site at the Freddy Fender Memorial Cemetery. “This is super disrespectful." San Benito resident Jackie Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said she’s had her daughter —Ariel—buried at the cemetery for four months....
virtualbx.com
ECHS New Baseball Stadium – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
Scope of work involves construction of a new baseball stadium at the Early College High School which shall include synthetic turf field, clay pitcher’s mound, new champion wall fencing, vinyl coated chain-link fencing, dugouts, bull pens, batting cages, musco lighting, changing room, aluminum bleachers, press box, chair backs seats, aluminum bench seating, protective netting, scoreboard, flagpole changing room, restrooms and concession. Work to also include new asphalt paving, concrete pavement, galvanized steel gates, hose bibbs, storm drainage, electrical conduits and power.
kurv.com
Ex-IBC Bank Employee Who Devised Embezzlement Scheme Sentenced To Home Detention
A former IBC bank employee who stole more than 86-thousand dollars from customer accounts will spend no time in jail. A Brownsville federal judge Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Itzela Arlete Vega to home detention plus four years under supervision. Vega will also have to pay back much of the money she embezzled.
Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
Comments / 0