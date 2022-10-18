ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRGV

Hidalgo County finalizing deal to rent Willacy County detention facility

The Willacy County Regional Detention Center will soon reopen its doors. Hidalgo County will rent out the detention facility to house its inmates, creating new jobs and more money for Willacy county residents. The facility closed in April following an executive order from the Biden Administration. Commissioners with Willacy and...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

City commission to take action￼

Plans to waive late fees, postpone disconnections, start first rate rollback. After a hurricane of emotion from several residents during Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners discussed options, such as amending the city charter and pausing utility bill late fees and disconnections. Many residents expressed anger and disapproval, saying...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Demolition of Pharr's south bridge on US Business 83 begins

Demolition of the US Business 83 south bridge in Pharr begins Thursday. Valley drivers who travel down this route should consider taking the Jackson road underpass. There are detour signs around the roads to help drivers away from the demolition. "It's going to accommodate for the widening of I-2," Texas...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Weslaco residents voice concerns over road widening project

Residents in Weslaco voiced their concerns with a proposed project Wednesday night. Around 40 residents showed up to a meeting at Mario Ybarra Elementary school. County leaders say the proposed project is supposed to help current traffic issues. Many residents think otherwise. "We're gonna have an increased traffic area," Weslaco...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

BTX Fiber Broadband Project in Brownsville breaks ground

Brownsville residents are a step closer to having access to faster and less expensive internet services. BTX Fiber Broadband Project broke ground Wednesday. Brownsville Mayor, Juan Mendez III, says the project will be completed in phases, with some neighborhoods having access before others. The goal is to get all Brownsville...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 12 more people are sick with COVID-19 Thursday. The 12 cases include three individuals from San Benito, two from shelters and one from Rancho Viejo. Six of the 12 cases were reports based on PCR testing and six were probable reports based on antigen testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane closures on Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge until 2023

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Alternating lane closures on the the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will proceed through February 2023. A contractor hired by the Texas Department of Transportation is working on bridge joint and deck repairs plans to only close one lane at a time, as needed. Drivers traveling to South Padre Island could […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently: report

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Cleanup at San Benito cemetery raises concerns

Families in San Benito have raised concerns after flowers, lights and other decorations were taken from their loved one's grave site at the Freddy Fender Memorial Cemetery. “This is super disrespectful." San Benito resident Jackie Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said she’s had her daughter —Ariel—buried at the cemetery for four months....
SAN BENITO, TX
virtualbx.com

ECHS New Baseball Stadium – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

Scope of work involves construction of a new baseball stadium at the Early College High School which shall include synthetic turf field, clay pitcher’s mound, new champion wall fencing, vinyl coated chain-link fencing, dugouts, bull pens, batting cages, musco lighting, changing room, aluminum bleachers, press box, chair backs seats, aluminum bench seating, protective netting, scoreboard, flagpole changing room, restrooms and concession. Work to also include new asphalt paving, concrete pavement, galvanized steel gates, hose bibbs, storm drainage, electrical conduits and power.
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
HARLINGEN, TX

