Kelly Clarkson & The Rock Sing Loretta Lynn's 'Don't Come Home a-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)

Kelly Clarkson, Twitter

Kelly Clarkson always wanted to be a country singer and who in the world knew Dwayne Johnson could even sing (Well maybe as Maui in Disney’s Moana) but a Loretta Lynn song?

It was Kellyoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, nearly two weeks after the death of Loretta Lynn, and the two superstars paid tribute to the queen of country music by singing her 1966 classic “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)”.

The most unusual pairing of voices was met with rave reviews from Loretta Lynn fans all over the world as comments of approval were in abundance on social media.

“Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” was Loretta Lynn’s first No. 1. The country music legend died on Oct. 4, 2022, of natural causes at the age of 90.

When I was 15 living in Nashville, I would hang out in country bars on Music Row lookin’ to become a country singer. I’d sing Hank Jr, Merle, Willie etc in the streets. Life is crazy:) -Dwayne Johnson

Loretta Lynn’s first No. 1 country hit “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)

The Rock and Kelly Clarkson pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn by singing “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin On Your Mind)”

The Rock talks to Kelly Clarkson about singing on the streets of Music Row in Nashville

The Rock has been on a media tour to promote his new movie Black Adam which opens in theaters nationwide on Oct. 21.