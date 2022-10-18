ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys put NFL on notice with latest comments

The Dallas Cowboys are hungry. Extremely hungry. And that should alarm the rest of the league. That much is clear after dropping their previous game to the Philadelphia Eagles in week six. Dallas went into enemy territory short-handed without their starting quarterback. Despite the disadvantage, the Cowboys took the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade

A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News

Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Chiefs teammates

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Wednesday while sending a message to his teammates. After the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes expects everyone in the building to be “locked in” for Kansas City’s week seven matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys just made the Lions’ lives a whole lot harder for Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys just got the news they have been waiting for. After missing five games with a fractured thumb, quarterback Dak Prescott will start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After being a full participant in practice on Thursday, Prescott made short and sweet when he was asked if...
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Might be Walking into a Trap (Game)

With all eyes set on week seven vs the Detroit Lions (1-4), the Dallas Cowboys are hyper focused to not repeat the same mistakes from week six. From stopping the run to avoiding turning the ball over on offense. At the moment, the Cowboys are full of hope. QB Cooper...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD

