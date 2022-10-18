Read full article on original website
As the year quickly comes to a close, I feel comfortable taking some time to reflect on some music and artists who have made a significant impact on my pallet over the last 10 months. If I’m being completely honest, when it comes to up and coming artists, this year didn’t unanimously wow me as a whole, but there were a few bright spots that invigorated my listening experience.
N.O.C Menace Redefines What Is Country-Urban Music
With the recent release of his latest single “Country Boy Living,” NOC Menace has critics craving to see more of his peculiar lifestyle. Shortly after a video surfaced of a shirtless Menace cruising on a candy-painted antique tractor, the Nocatee, Florida native released his debut record, “Country Boy Living.”
Jay Lucci – “New Orleanian”
Jay Lucci is an artist you want to have in your shuffle as a hip-hop fan. His sound brings you an authentic New Orleans viewpoint while dazzling and entertaining you with punchlines and vivid descriptions. Over the years, he shared several projects with his fans that gave us more insights into who he really is. Recently, Lucci released his latest project “New Orleanian,” which he calls his best project to date. “New Orleanian” was inspired by his city culture and the experiences he had growing up. This year you can expect more music, and the release of “New Orleanian ll” 2023.
