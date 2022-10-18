Jay Lucci is an artist you want to have in your shuffle as a hip-hop fan. His sound brings you an authentic New Orleans viewpoint while dazzling and entertaining you with punchlines and vivid descriptions. Over the years, he shared several projects with his fans that gave us more insights into who he really is. Recently, Lucci released his latest project “New Orleanian,” which he calls his best project to date. “New Orleanian” was inspired by his city culture and the experiences he had growing up. This year you can expect more music, and the release of “New Orleanian ll” 2023.

