Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
Empty Promises – Rocco
At just nineteen years old, Rocco is the latest artist to land a deal with Chicago rapper Lil Bibby’s record label Grade in partnership with Khalabo Music/Interscope Records.While I just discovered him last week, his addictive melodic voice was irresistible! The multitalented artist released a few independent projects racking up millions of streams across streaming platforms. On October 12, he debuted his latest release “Empty Promises,” and I must say, it’s been on repeat ever since.
Tyroné Laurent – “TOO MUCH”
As a young child, watching someone accomplish their goals in front of you is motivation to pursue your dreams. Emerging hip-hop artist Tyroné Laurent has been in love with music since childhood. As a young Korean kid from New Jersey, he knew a typical 9-5 wasn’t the life he was destined to live. Residing two doors down from Fetty Wap while he was in the prime of his career, was all the inspiration Tyroné needed to push his dreams.
SMALL TALK CAROLINA-[Noah Guy]
As the year quickly comes to a close, I feel comfortable taking some time to reflect on some music and artists who have made a significant impact on my pallet over the last 10 months. If I’m being completely honest, when it comes to up and coming artists, this year didn’t unanimously wow me as a whole, but there were a few bright spots that invigorated my listening experience.
Jay Lucci – “New Orleanian”
Jay Lucci is an artist you want to have in your shuffle as a hip-hop fan. His sound brings you an authentic New Orleans viewpoint while dazzling and entertaining you with punchlines and vivid descriptions. Over the years, he shared several projects with his fans that gave us more insights into who he really is. Recently, Lucci released his latest project “New Orleanian,” which he calls his best project to date. “New Orleanian” was inspired by his city culture and the experiences he had growing up. This year you can expect more music, and the release of “New Orleanian ll” 2023.
1 of 1 – [EastLaRoca]
An artist who conveys a certain upbeat, powerful energy has always had my respect. I say this because there’s simply no way it’s easy to get behind a mic and absolutely let your enthusiasm pour out alone in a setting like that. Sure, when you’re in front of a crowd or at a party, this energy just exudes through the crowd, but in order to get there, you have to envision that, reach deep down, and make it happen. This is part of the reason why I first became a fan of Travis Scott, because during his early days of Owl Pharaoh and Days Before Rodeo, he had this commanding power behind his autotuned vocals that lit a fire within, and I see a similar vibe from Detroit’s whiterosemoxie.
Premiere: Slizzy Bop – [2219 Lee] [Cash Cobain]
2219 Lee has appeared on our pages several times in the past. His first appearance – and the song that really tipped me off to Lee’s natural run-that-last-line-back abilities – was “HAKEEM” alongside close collaborators Mali Smith and Cash Cobain. Ever since, a slew of high-energy songs have built upon and mastered this inimitable style of music, which leads us to the justifiably titled “Slizzy Bop”: a 2219 Lee x Cash Cobain joint, built around a sample drill flip of Kodak Black’s “Skrt” – because in typical Cash Cobain fashion, of course it is.
N.O.C Menace Redefines What Is Country-Urban Music
With the recent release of his latest single “Country Boy Living,” NOC Menace has critics craving to see more of his peculiar lifestyle. Shortly after a video surfaced of a shirtless Menace cruising on a candy-painted antique tractor, the Nocatee, Florida native released his debut record, “Country Boy Living.”
Award-Winning Producer Lil Mav Talks About New Projects
Malik Piper, better known by his stage name Lil Mav, is an American gold and billboard charting producer, songwriter, and musician from the Bronx, New York. His credits include work with artists like Kanye West, Alicia Keys, and Fivio Foreign on their hit single “City of Gods”. This project landed on Kanye’s album, Donda 2, and Fivio’s debut album, B.I.B.L.E. “City of Gods” went gold shortly after its launch, charting #43 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and #9 on Billboard’s Hot 200.
Bröthel – [The Bröthel]
Although music groups are becoming a thing of the past more often as the years go by, I definitely respect a duo’s ability to piece together interesting music on their own accord. I feel like if you add a third or fourth person to a group, it can become very easy to operate according to your own agenda and lose focus of the collective’s vision, so a tag team is really the way to go. I may be new to the likes of California-based duo The Bröthel (an acronym for beautiful. relationship. occasionally. transferring. his and her. energy with love), comprised of Camden Premo and JohnBorn, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t completely compelled by their story.
SPIRIT OF X2C – [Lancey Foux]
I may not be an expert on Britain’s music scene in any sense of the word, but I have been listening to UK music for quite a while now, and I have been able to understand and appreciate the vast majority of differences as well as the innovations that this scene has incorporated into the music that artists put out here in the States. One of the more recent emcees that I have become acquainted with is Lancey Foux, and while his similar disposition to that of Playboi Carti is what initially drew me in, it was seeing how different he actually was from the Atlanta rockstar that made me obsessed. Lancey isn’t just a musician, he is a personality.
Watch Cole Bennett’s interview on Hot Ones
Tee Grizzley Discusses The Art Of Storytelling With His New Project ‘Chapters of the Trenches’. When it comes to storytelling, Detroit native Tee Grizzley is in a lane of his own. Over the years, Grizzley has established himself as one of Detroit’s most impactful, impressive, and impenetrable voices. His childhood upbringing deeply impacted the music Grizzley has shared with his fans throughout his career, which...
"I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful
"Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."
