People Are Sharing "Basic Knowledge Facts" And I Hate To Admit It, But I Didn't Know Half Of Them
"Don’t dive in the water to save a drowning person. They WILL kill you or you could injure yourself. Throw them a flotation device. Hand them a broomstick and pull them to safety. Do NOT get in the water with a panicking person."
lyricallemonade.com
SMALL TALK CAROLINA-[Noah Guy]
As the year quickly comes to a close, I feel comfortable taking some time to reflect on some music and artists who have made a significant impact on my pallet over the last 10 months. If I’m being completely honest, when it comes to up and coming artists, this year didn’t unanimously wow me as a whole, but there were a few bright spots that invigorated my listening experience.
lyricallemonade.com
Premiere: Slizzy Bop – [2219 Lee] [Cash Cobain]
2219 Lee has appeared on our pages several times in the past. His first appearance – and the song that really tipped me off to Lee’s natural run-that-last-line-back abilities – was “HAKEEM” alongside close collaborators Mali Smith and Cash Cobain. Ever since, a slew of high-energy songs have built upon and mastered this inimitable style of music, which leads us to the justifiably titled “Slizzy Bop”: a 2219 Lee x Cash Cobain joint, built around a sample drill flip of Kodak Black’s “Skrt” – because in typical Cash Cobain fashion, of course it is.
lyricallemonade.com
Tyroné Laurent – “TOO MUCH”
As a young child, watching someone accomplish their goals in front of you is motivation to pursue your dreams. Emerging hip-hop artist Tyroné Laurent has been in love with music since childhood. As a young Korean kid from New Jersey, he knew a typical 9-5 wasn’t the life he was destined to live. Residing two doors down from Fetty Wap while he was in the prime of his career, was all the inspiration Tyroné needed to push his dreams.
