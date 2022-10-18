2219 Lee has appeared on our pages several times in the past. His first appearance – and the song that really tipped me off to Lee’s natural run-that-last-line-back abilities – was “HAKEEM” alongside close collaborators Mali Smith and Cash Cobain. Ever since, a slew of high-energy songs have built upon and mastered this inimitable style of music, which leads us to the justifiably titled “Slizzy Bop”: a 2219 Lee x Cash Cobain joint, built around a sample drill flip of Kodak Black’s “Skrt” – because in typical Cash Cobain fashion, of course it is.

3 DAYS AGO