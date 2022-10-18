Read full article on original website
ballstatesports.com
Women’s S&D Wins Five Events at Indiana Intercollegiates
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - - It was quite the collegiate debut for freshman swimmer Payton Kelly who chalked up three event wins to help lead the Ball State women's swimming & diving team to a second-place finish at Saturday's Indiana Intercollegiates hosted by Purdue. The Canadian swimmer, who was invited...
ballstatesports.com
Field Hockey Suffers Heartbreaking Double OT Loss at App State
BOONE, N.C. - The Ball State field hockey team (7-8, 4-2 MAC) suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 double overtime loss in Mid-American Conference action at App State (10-5, 4-2 MAC) Friday night at Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field. The game was a defensive thriller as both teams held each other...
