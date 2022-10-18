Read full article on original website
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC
The coach is unmatched in Bearcats history.
Former Penn State LB Bani Gbadyu dies at age 34
Former Penn State football player Bani Gbadyu has died at the age of 34 due to complications from pancreatic cancer,
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
Football: Westfield defense makes last-minute stand to down Hillsborough
WESTFIELD – The Westfield High School defense bent, but, when it mattered most, it didn’t break. The Blue Devils stopped Hillsborough on three consecutive plays inside the 5-yard line in the final minute of play Saturday, including two at the goal line, denying the Raiders the tying touchdown with under a minute to play, holding on for the 17-12 victory at Kehler Stadium.
