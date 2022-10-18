WESTFIELD – The Westfield High School defense bent, but, when it mattered most, it didn’t break. The Blue Devils stopped Hillsborough on three consecutive plays inside the 5-yard line in the final minute of play Saturday, including two at the goal line, denying the Raiders the tying touchdown with under a minute to play, holding on for the 17-12 victory at Kehler Stadium.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 29 MINUTES AGO