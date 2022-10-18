Read full article on original website
963thebuzzer.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
963thebuzzer.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
963thebuzzer.com
Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
963thebuzzer.com
Talks continue about center of government building in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are considering building a center of government in Ithaca. Legislator Mike Lane is concerned with the price. He says it would cost over $20 million. He suggests new offices would be nice, but says the current facilities are fine for now. Discussions...
963thebuzzer.com
Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
963thebuzzer.com
Tioga County readies Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Next week is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in Tioga County. Officials say lead poisoning can cause stunted physical and mental growth, and problems with behavior. They say all one and two-year-olds should get tested. Over the past three years, the county has provided health services...
963thebuzzer.com
Ithaca skunk bite victim found and treated
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The victim of a skunk bite in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department says the person bitten yesterday on North Plain Street has been found and their precautionary rabies treatment has been initiated. Health Officials are reminding residents to report all animal bites or scratches, wild or domesticated. You must also report any human or pet contact with saliva or other potentially infectious material, like brain or spinal tissue, with wild animals or any animal suspected of being rabid. There’s a special set of circumstances with bats. Not only should you report bites and scratches, but also mere skin contact and a bat being in a room with a child, sleeping, or impaired person. Rabies resources are available on the Health Department website.
963thebuzzer.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
