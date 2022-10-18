Sens. Rick Scott & Marco Rubio Lead Florida Delegation in Urging Commerce Department to Declare Disaster in Response to Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
Related
senate.gov
Grassley, Ernst Hold Child Care Roundtable, Discuss Proposals to Address Shortage in Iowa
POLK COUNTY, IOWA – Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Finance Committee, and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Small Business Committee, today hosted a roundtable with business leaders to discuss the critical need for child care in communities across Iowa. During the roundtable, Grassley and Ernst highlighted their new bipartisan Childcare DESERTS Act, which would expand access to child care for small businesses and their employees. Grassley also discussed a proposal he helped introduce earlier this year, the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) Reauthorization Act, which seeks to improve child care affordability.
senate.gov
Cassidy Announces $72.2 Million in Disaster Relief
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana will receive $72,247,922.84 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, and Ida relief. “Decades of storms have taken a toll on Louisiana, but our communities are strong,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding is much...
senate.gov
Sen. Rick Scott Shares Updated Federal Resources Guide for Florida Families Recovering from Major Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senator Rick Scott shared an update of actions he has taken over the last month in response to Hurricane Ian and issued an updated guide to federal resources available for Florida families and businesses working to recover from the devastation. This week, Senator Scott spoke with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack to reiterate the critical need for his agency to approve the State of Florida’s request for a USDA disaster declaration and get much needed resources to Florida’s farmers. He also again spoke with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech and Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to discuss the ongoing federal response to Hurricane Ian. Senator Scott continues visiting and speaking with mayors, law enforcement, community, faith and business leaders, utilities and federal officials to ensure Florida’s families and communities are getting every resource needed to recover from Ian.
Comments / 0