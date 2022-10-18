Read full article on original website
theorion.com
Chico State’s Women’s Cross Country team proves worthiness at Bronco’s Invitational
Chico State’s Women’s Cross Country team showed up and delivered this past weekend on a winding race course on Oct. 15 in Sunnyvale, for the Santa Clara Bronco’s Invitational. Saturday saw exceptional competition for the Wildcats, competing against Division I schools and ending the event in the...
theorion.com
Chico State Women’s Soccer advance in CCAA rankings after weekend down south
The Chico State Women’s soccer team clashed against their Southern California-based competition and finished another grueling weekend on the road. They split the weekend with a loss to Cal State San Marcos and a win against Cal State San Bernardino. Chico State currently holds a conference record of (4-2-2)...
