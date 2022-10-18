ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico State Women’s Soccer advance in CCAA rankings after weekend down south

The Chico State Women’s soccer team clashed against their Southern California-based competition and finished another grueling weekend on the road. They split the weekend with a loss to Cal State San Marcos and a win against Cal State San Bernardino. Chico State currently holds a conference record of (4-2-2)...
