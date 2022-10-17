Read full article on original website
Related
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Fetterman faces high stakes at Pennsylvania Senate debate
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is facing a potential make-or-break moment Tuesday as he squares off with his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in the first and likely only televised debate of the state’s marquee Senate race. Fetterman has faced repeated questions about his health since suffering a stroke...
Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege
In a telephone call days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes urged followers to go to Washington and fight to keep President Donald Trump in office.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced To 34 Months For Attacking AP Reporter, Cops During Capitol Riot
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 34 months in prison on charges stemming from attacks on law enforcement officers and a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Alan William Byerly, 55, of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, pleaded
Comments / 0