Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
Veteran educator questions the transparency of BG levy campaign
As an educator with 40+ years of teaching experience and someone who has worked on a few school levy campaigns, I know the value of updated and safe learning environments for students, staff, and community. As such, I can’t recall ever voting against a school levy. However, at the current time, it’s very unlikely I will support the Bowling Green School’s high school levy.
bgindependentmedia.org
Using taxpayer money for private school vouchers is unconstitutional, public school advocates say
School vouchers have been passed off as a way to help students escape failing public schools. But a majority of the vouchers – using taxpayer money – are instead helping parents avoid paying tuition at private schools to escape from schools their children have never been enrolled in, according to the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding.
bgindependentmedia.org
Plans for downtown library expansion back on track
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Wood County District Public Library is turning its gaze back to its future building needs. At Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Library Director Michael Penrod discussed the need to relaunch the library’s plans for renovation and expansion. The pandemic, he...
bgindependentmedia.org
Prevention Coalition moves to next level in award process
This July, the Wood County Prevention Coalition applied for Phase I of CADCA’s. 2022 Got Outcomes! Awards. In Phase I, CADCA reviewed and scored applications. along with various required submitted products (to include a Community Assessment,. Logic Model, and Summary of Outcomes). Last month, staff received notification that the...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council hears report on paving projects completed and planned in city
Bowling Green Public Works Director Mick Murray reported on paving projects in the city earlier this week to City Council. Following is the information on projects completed this year and planned for next year. 2022 paving completed using American Rescue Plan Act funding:. Paved approximately seven miles of roadway, primarily...
bgindependentmedia.org
$2.5M to study COVID type preventions in jail, nursing homes, shelters
While COVID touched most lives, it was particularly brutal in settings where groups of people lived together – either by choice or by force. The numbers of those sickened or killed by COVID were exponentially higher in nursing homes and prisons than for the average population. Wood County Health...
bgindependentmedia.org
Elizabeth Warner
Betsy was born in Oregon, Ohio to Melvin and Norma Davis. She is survived by her son, Craig (Lacey) and grandson, Noah. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gilbert Davis. Betsy graduated from Clay High School in 1970, Bowling Green State University in 1997 and Kent...
bgindependentmedia.org
Penney K Baldwin
Penney K. Baldwin, age 58, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. Penney was born October 25, 1963 to Thomas and Karen (Stevenson) Blue, in Bowling Green, OH. She went on to graduate from Otsego High School in 1981. On October 20, 1990 she married Randy Baldwin in Neapolis, OH. Penney and Randy raised 1 son and celebrated nearly 32 years of marriage together.
bgindependentmedia.org
An evening of song to benefit Welcome BG
Welcome BG will present An Evening with Ebone , a night of music, a silent auction, and appetizers, Thursday, Oct 27, 6- 8 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 South College Drive, Bowling Green. All proceeds benefit Welcome BG and its programs. The performance will feature soprano Ebone...
Comments / 2