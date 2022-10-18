Read full article on original website
Arizona asks Department of Justice to investigate possible voter intimidation in Maricopa County
A complaint alleging potential ballot intimidation has been referred to the U.S. Justice Department after a group of poll watchers in Arizona allegedly "approached and followed" a voter as he tried to use a dropbox.
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against a former Arkansas state senator who was set to face trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. Gilbert Baker, who also served as a former chairman of the state Republican party, was accused of conspiring with a former state judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions. The judge, Mike Maggio, pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In August 2021, a federal jury acquitted Baker of bribery conspiracy and deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges. He was set to go on trial again Nov. 8, but prosecutors filed a motion Thursday seeking to dismiss the indictment against Baker.
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas warns voters of election crimes, foreign interference ahead of midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas field office said foreign actors are likely to utilize misinformation tactics ahead of the November midterm elections. The federal law enforcement agency also warned it's monitoring for domestic election crimes such as ballot fraud and campaign finance violations. Adding to concerns...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
thecentersquare.com
Group vows to push for legislation to end fees in Tennessee justice system
(The Center Square) — Ever since court fines and fees rose in popularity as a funding mechanism for local criminal justice systems in the 1980s, the advocates for their removal have been scarce. But, of late, more advocates have risen to propose cutting those fines and fees across the...
thecentersquare.com
Abbott meets with sheriffs, law enforcement combating crime stemming from southern border
(The Center Square) – Every sheriff in Texas is a border sheriff, Gov. Greg Abbott said at an event with sheriffs, police chiefs and officers in Corpus Christi where they discussed efforts to secure the southern border. “Dealing with the consequences of [President] Joe Biden’s open border policies,” he...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through pages, with pen in hand and cameras rolling, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stopped to silence the “hail to the chief” ringtone on his cellphone. It was a call from then-President Donald Trump, who was in the midst of a frenetic fight to reverse the results of the election he had lost. Ducey continued signing the papers, in what some saw as a dramatic affirmation of democracy at work. How a similar scene would play out in 2024 if the three Republicans running for the top statewide offices win on Nov. 8 anyone’s guess. They have all said they would not have signed off on the 2020 results if they had held office at the time. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, and Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, have signaled support for vastly overhauling election rules.
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona
Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project. Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
3 Republicans sue Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation after endorsing Democrat
Three Republicans who crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his reelection bid are suing the Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Responds to Katie Hobbs’ Threat to Sue Cochise County to Prevent a Hand Recount of Midterm Election
In response to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to sue Cochise County in order to prevent a hand recount of the midterm election, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. At a time when confidence in our electoral system seems to be at an all-time low,...
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
thecentersquare.com
State agrees to spend $20 million to settle false unemployment-fraud cases
(The Center Square) – Part of the many woes plaguing Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic may be resolved but may cost state taxpayers $20 million. The Michigan attorney general’s office announced Thursday the state has reached a tentative $20 million settlement...
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Abbott: Biden officials have no 'clue about what’s going on at the border'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden administration officials claiming the southern border is secure is "a sad joke.”. “None of these people in Washington have a clue about what’s going on at the border,” he said. The Center Square interviewed Abbott at a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey files lawsuit over shipping containers at border wall
PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has filed a lawsuit after the federal government ordered Arizona to take down double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border wall. On Friday, Ducey said in a news release that "the lack of planning and action from the Biden administration demonstrates...
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
