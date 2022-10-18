PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through pages, with pen in hand and cameras rolling, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stopped to silence the “hail to the chief” ringtone on his cellphone. It was a call from then-President Donald Trump, who was in the midst of a frenetic fight to reverse the results of the election he had lost. Ducey continued signing the papers, in what some saw as a dramatic affirmation of democracy at work. How a similar scene would play out in 2024 if the three Republicans running for the top statewide offices win on Nov. 8 anyone’s guess. They have all said they would not have signed off on the 2020 results if they had held office at the time. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, and Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, have signaled support for vastly overhauling election rules.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO