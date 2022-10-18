ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against a former Arkansas state senator who was set to face trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. Gilbert Baker, who also served as a former chairman of the state Republican party, was accused of conspiring with a former state judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions. The judge, Mike Maggio, pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In August 2021, a federal jury acquitted Baker of bribery conspiracy and deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges. He was set to go on trial again Nov. 8, but prosecutors filed a motion Thursday seeking to dismiss the indictment against Baker.
ARKANSAS STATE
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through pages, with pen in hand and cameras rolling, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stopped to silence the “hail to the chief” ringtone on his cellphone. It was a call from then-President Donald Trump, who was in the midst of a frenetic fight to reverse the results of the election he had lost. Ducey continued signing the papers, in what some saw as a dramatic affirmation of democracy at work. How a similar scene would play out in 2024 if the three Republicans running for the top statewide offices win on Nov. 8 anyone’s guess. They have all said they would not have signed off on the 2020 results if they had held office at the time. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, and Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, have signaled support for vastly overhauling election rules.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona

Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project.  Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

State agrees to spend $20 million to settle false unemployment-fraud cases

(The Center Square) – Part of the many woes plaguing Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic may be resolved but may cost state taxpayers $20 million. The Michigan attorney general’s office announced Thursday the state has reached a tentative $20 million settlement...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNN

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Gov. Ducey files lawsuit over shipping containers at border wall

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has filed a lawsuit after the federal government ordered Arizona to take down double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border wall. On Friday, Ducey said in a news release that "the lack of planning and action from the Biden administration demonstrates...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.

Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE

