Murfreesboro, TN

Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire

Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
COOKEVILLE, TN
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting

A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
ROCKVALE, TN
Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Stolen Vehicle Case

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a case that involves a stolen vehicle. Detectives are now attempting to identify two persons of interest who were caught on camera. During the overnight hours of Oct. 16th and 17th, the keys to a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra (TN Tag # 384BCDF) were...
MURFREESBORO, TN

