Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire destroys Spring Hill home
A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
Family identifies pilot involved in deadly Brentwood plane crash
Three days after a man lost his life following a plane crash in a residential area of Brentwood, his family has confirmed his identity.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
murfreesboro.com
Victim Identified in Wednesday Fatal Shooting in Fast-Food Restaurant Parking Lot
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives, with assistance from the La Vergne Police Department, arrest a man on Thursday, Oct. 20, for the murder of 24-year-old Kevin Washington. Washington was gunned down in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Murfreesboro in late September. Cameron Jordan, 20, was...
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
Driver critically injured in I-24 shooting; police searching for vehicle involved
Detectives are currently trying to track down a vehicle believed to be involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Antioch that left a driver with critical injuries.
'Gridlock' traffic and wrecks return on I-65 following the pandemic
For some drivers in Williamson County, it feels like traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels... or worse.
wvlt.tv
Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting; suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting on Jackson Street in North Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
‘Nobody has to die’: Sunday night crash leaves Antioch neighborhood pleading for traffic calming measures
While the focus is usually on interstates and highways, one neighborhood is pleading for action, after three people were seriously hurt in a weekend crash.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
Death investigation after body found in Nashville
Police have roped off areas of a parking lot near the Cambrea Hotel in downtown Nashville, after a body was found.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Stolen Vehicle Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a case that involves a stolen vehicle. Detectives are now attempting to identify two persons of interest who were caught on camera. During the overnight hours of Oct. 16th and 17th, the keys to a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra (TN Tag # 384BCDF) were...
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
Comments / 2