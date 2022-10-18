Read full article on original website
Outdoor Adventures to host Halloween campfire event
DeKALB – NIU Outdoor Adventures is hosting a Halloween Campfire event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the West Lagoon. The night will feature many different fall festivities, including a bonfire, scary stories, hot drinks, a costume contest with prizes and a haunted hike, according to the NIU Events Calendar.
Huskies wrangle Rockets to force series split
DeKALB – NIU volleyball has returned to its winning ways after taking down the University of Toledo in four sets on Saturday to wrap up its weekend road trip. The Huskies (14-7, 7-4 MAC) rebounded from their first-set loss by stringing together three consecutive wins to leave the Toledo Rockets (14-8, 7-4 MAC) with a loss at John F. Savage Arena.
This weekend in Huskie sports: Oct. 21-23
DeKALB – NIU’s fall sports will get a dose of Ohio this weekend as football, volleyball and men’s soccer travel to The Buckeye State for battles with Mid-American Conference rivals. Friday, Oct. 14. VOLLEYBALL. 5 p.m. CT | at University of Toledo. Toledo, Ohio / Savage Arena.
COLUMN: Rocky Lombardi will save NIU’s season
Editor’s note: Tyler Murray is a sophomore communications major and serves as a sports reporter at the Northern Star. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the Star. This is an opinion piece. Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi made his comeback last week when NIU football took on the...
Huskies burned by Rockets in straight-set sweep
DeKALB – NIU volleyball was left with its third straight loss after the University of Toledo topped the Huskies in each of the match’s three sets on Friday evening. The Huskies (13-7, 6-4 MAC) were outmatched in all three sets as the Toledo Rockets (14-7, 7-3 MAC) swept NIU to begin the two-match series between the Mid-American Conference rivals.
