SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings with a 111-109 victory Saturday night. Sacramento went on an 11-4 run to cut the game to 109-106 before George missed a step-back three and Nicolas Batum secured an offensive rebound. Norman Powell knocked down both free throws and De’Aaron Fox hit a shot at the buzzer for the margin. The Clippers (2-0) were missing Kawhi Leonard and new acquisition John Wall. Both players didn’t play because of knee injury management. They traveled with the team to Sacramento and worked out pregame. Leonard played 21 minutes on Thursday in his first game since he tore a ligament in his right knee in a playoff game in June 2021. Wall appeared in his first NBA game in 18 months after sitting out last season in Houston. Both are expected to play in the Clippers home opener Sunday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO