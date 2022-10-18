Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
3M introduces restorative dentistry system
Medical and dental supplier 3M launched a restorative dental matrix to provide a more efficient and affordable solution for dentists and patients. The 3M Filtek matrix is a digitally designed anterior matrix system that can be customized to each patient, according to an Oct. 20 news release. The product expands...
beckersdental.com
Average costs of dental procedures by service
The average cost of a teeth cleaning is between $75 and $200, according to healthcare financing company Carecredit. Carecredit compiled a list of the average cost of dental procedures. Read more about how the company created the list here. The average cost of dental procedures, according to Carecredit:. Dental implants:...
beckersdental.com
6 international dental deals taking place in 2022
Several DSOs and dental companies have inked collaborations with organizations in other countries to expand their services. Here are six international deals that have taken place so far this year:. 1. Salins Orthodontics in the San Francisco Bay Area partnered with Canadian Orthodontic Partners as the DSO's first U.S. partnership.
Comments / 0