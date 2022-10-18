Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
5 Florida dental updates
From DSO expansions to hurricane assistance, here are five dental updates from Florida that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 27:. 1. Health insurance company Humana is improving its 2023 dental benefits and increasing the number of dentists available to its Florida Medicare Advantage members. 2. Today's Dental Network acquired...
beckersdental.com
California adjusts continuing education requirements for dentists: 5 things to know
California is introducing new continuing education requirements for dentists in the state beginning Jan. 1, 2023. 1. Dentists will be required to complete two units on opioid prescribing in order to renew their licenses with the state board, according to an Oct. 21 news release from the California Dental Association.
Comments / 0