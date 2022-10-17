Read full article on original website
Midterms – live: Biden vows to protect abortion from ‘no platform’ Republicans as GOP advances in key races
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.The president described the Republicans as having no platform and said he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved in his administration.Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Another poll in Florida says that Governor Ron...
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Newsom, Dahle to meet in only debate before Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Republican candidate for governor will get his first — and only — chance to confront Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom face to face Sunday when the two meet in a debate that will be broadcast live on the radio while competing with the NFL for voters’ attention. Brian Dahle, a little known Republican state senator, will debate Newsom on KQED News at 1 p.m. on Sunday. KQED News will broadcast the debate live on the radio, along with streaming video on its website and social media channels. The debate will then air on KQED Public Television...
Rep. Lauren Boebert Slips Up Over 'President Biden' Remark In Awkward Speech
The Colorado Republican has supported former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and voted to overturn the results.
