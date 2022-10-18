Son of US citizen detained in Saudi Arabia says his father is 'nowhere near being dissident'

Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches a 'massive missile attack'
Ukrainians woke up to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire, as the country's air defense tried to shoot down drones and incoming missiles.
Live broadcast shows former Chinese president being abruptly escorted out of the Communist Party Congress closing ceremony
Footage shows China's ex-president Hu Jintao, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping, being removed from the 20th Party Congress closing ceremony.
China says it's running on a new version of democracy that doesn't rely on elections. Experts say it's just another mind game.
China said it had asked 8.54 million people how they feel the country should be run, but experts question the validity of China's new "democracy."
Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week
Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. A teachers' union in Iran has called for a nationwide strike on Sunday and Monday over the crackdown that Amnesty International says has cost the lives of at least 23 children.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
Clayton News Daily
Rising Lucha Libre Star Secures Work Visa for U.S. Shows
The wrestling scene in the United States is about to become a whole lot more electric. That is because El Hijo del Vikingo has a work visa—and he is coming to the U.S. Only days have passed since his other-worldly performance in Mexico on Saturday at AAA’s signature Triplemanía event. Vikingo defeated Fénix, retaining the AAA Mega championship, a title he will now be carrying with him north of the border.
Ukraine Hit by Blackouts as Videos Show Multiple Russian Missiles Launched
Russia forces have been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with winter fast approaching.
Clayton News Daily
How a judge explained his sentence of Steve Bannon to four months for contempt of Congress
A sentence of four months in prison that ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced was shorter than the six months prosecutors were seeking, but still a noteworthy punishment and a boost to the House January 6 committee's efforts. As lawmakers have struggled for years to secure participation with Trump allies...
Russia-Ukraine war live: major power outages in central and western Ukraine after Russian shelling
Ukrainian officials say energy restrictions have had to be applied in Kyiv and other areas after attacks on power stations
Clayton News Daily
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Communist Party Congress comes to a close
Former Chinese top leader Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led out of the closing ceremony of a major meeting of China's ruling Communist Party Saturday, in a moment of drama during what is typically a highly choreographed event. Hu, 79, was seated in a prominent position at the front table in...
Clayton News Daily
Newsmax bans Lara Logan after QAnon-style rant, condemns her words in 'the strongest terms'
The right-wing channel Newsmax has banned Lara Logan from its air after she went on a QAnon-style rant during an appearance on the network this week. In a bizarre interview, Logan told host Eric Bolling that "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," and later added that the world's elites "want us eating insects [and] cockroaches" while they "dine on the blood of children."
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after
