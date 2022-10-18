Read full article on original website
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
riponmedia.com
This HALLOWEEN Beware CONJURING Anything SINISTER
Ripon College Paranormal Investigators have a spooky tale of campus to tell as they prepare for their haunted tour. Ripon College Paranormal Investigators (RCPI) is a club on campus known for its investigations of haunted locations on and off campus. Last year, RCPI traveled to Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and BaraBoo Inn in Baraboo, Wisconsin, to complete investigations on paranormal activity. RCPI also investigates ghost stories and ghostly sightings that occur on campus.
Social media threat against Turlock High School under investigation
TURLOCK – Authorities say they are investigating social media posts around a potential threat at Turlock High School. Turlock police said on Thursday that they were aware of the postings and that a school resource officer had already identified the student allegedly involved in them. Exactly what was stated in the posts was not disclosed. The school day will proceed as normal, officials said. Still, police said extra officers will now be monitoring school functions on Thursday as a precaution.
Michigan family disappears hours after strange 911 call
No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday.
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
A California boy disappeared in 2020. Police say he was with a teacher the whole time.
A teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, sheriff's deputies said.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday. Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football […]
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money
SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
San Jose art teacher arrested for child molestation
An elementary school art teacher in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of child molestation, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
SJSU community heartbroken over loss of Camdan McWright, football player killed in school bus crash
"We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon": The San Jose State community is speaking out after an unbelievable tragedy took the life of a young football player, a beloved running back from Southern California.
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
Early morning fire damages San Jose car wash, tire shop
SAN JOSE -- An early morning fire erupted inside a San Jose car wash and then spread to a nearby tire shop, destroying several vehicles Friday before firefighters gained control of the flames.The San Jose Fire department said its dispatch center received several calls around midnight reporting the blaze in the 2300 block of South 7th and Tully.Arriving crews found the flames had already spread between the two businesses and were threatening a nearby paint store."The crews were fighting the fire on three fronts, trying to keep it from spreading into the neighborhood," a fire spokesman said.By the time the fire was brought under control, the tire shop and car wash were damaged along with several vehicles. The spokesman said the blaze likely began in a break room at the car wash. No injuries were reported.
1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials. The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
The Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Was Using an Untraceable Ghost Gun
A serial-killer suspect accused of murdering at least six people in Northern California was using an untraceable “ghost gun,” and was carrying the weapon when he was arrested last weekend while “out hunting” for another victim, police say. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is accused of...
