Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango
This 2022 Toyota Fortuner SUV was modified to make it one hairy off-roader. The post Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Brembo Sensify: Meet the Next Big Thing in Automotive Braking
Brakes haven't evolved much since four-wheel electronic antilock became mainstream, but I think I just experienced the next leap in braking tech: Brembo Sensify. With today's ABS, when you step on the pedal, pressure is distributed evenly to all four wheels, either directly or by wire via an external pressure source and often with a front/rear proportioning valve. Then, if traction is lost at one or more of the tires, a valve on a central hydraulic controller relieves some pressure to the slipping wheel(s) to regain traction. But today's best hydraulic valves can only open and close in roughly 20-millisecond increments, relieving about 5 bar (73 psi) of brake pressure each time. Drivers feel pulsations, as does the chassis. Both are happier without them, and Sensify eliminates them.
Want a Four-Door Ferrari For Under $50,000?
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a fast, handsome possibility for enthusiasts who want a four-door Ferrari to take on a BMW M3. The post Want a Four-Door Ferrari For Under $50,000? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Toyota RAV4 Truck Will Tackle the Ford Maverick for Revenge
The Toyota RAV4 truck could be in the works to tackle the Ford Maverick. See what to expect with the Toyota Scout or new compact option. The post The Toyota RAV4 Truck Will Tackle the Ford Maverick for Revenge appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Aircraft's new sleek black jet is its most advanced yet
The upgraded aircraft features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort.
torquenews.com
Amazon Auto Parts Scam You Need to Know About
The old saw of “You Get What You Paid For” is nowhere more true than when it comes to auto parts with name brands on them that eventually prove to be inferior quality parts. Here’s the latest on why you should avoid any significantly less expensive auto parts regardless of the name brand claim---even if the seller swears it came from a name brand parts manufacturer.
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine
We've compiled eight issues that can potentially destroy the 6.0-liter diesel engine in your Ford F-250 Super Duty. The post 8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1976 Ford LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan
Starting in the late 1950s, GM, Chrysler, and Ford each created luxed-up sub-models of the full-size cars offered by their entry-level divisions. GM's Chevrolet Division had the Impala, Chrysler's Plymouth Division had the Fury, and Ford offered the Galaxie. Once that trend got really rolling during the 1960s, proletarian American car buyers wishing to flaunt their increasing wealth didn't need to move up from a Chevy to a Pontiac, a Plymouth to a Dodge, a Ford to a Mercury; instead, they could sneer down at the envious Biscayne-driving Joneses next door from the snazzy confines of a new Caprice. A bewildering flurry of model names and trim levels confused everybody for a time, but the LTD became the king of full-size Ford sedans during the middle 1960s and became comfortably established in its throne during the following decade. Here's the car that lived at the top of the LTD pyramid in mid-1970s America: a 1976 LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan.
4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T
The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T The post 4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0