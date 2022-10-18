ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Battle With the SEC Earns Support From Crypto Titan Coinbase

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is supporting Grayscale in its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Crypto asset manager Grayscale is suing the SEC in response to the agency’s rejection of spot market Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). A brief filed with the US Court of...
u.today

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
bitcoinist.com

Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28

A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence

Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
CoinTelegraph

German crypto bank Nuri tells 500K users to withdraw funds ahead of shutdown

German crypto bank Nuri has told its 500,000 users to withdraw funds from their accounts as the firm prepares to shut down and liquidate the business, marking it as another victim of the 2022 bear market. Nuri first reported liquidity issues in August, after announcing that it had filed for...
ambcrypto.com

Ripple lawsuit: XRP holders throw confetti as Hinman documents…

Ripple, the firm behind XRP, is finally in possession of the infamous Hinman documents. The Securities and Exchange Commission handed over the internal emails and drafts related to William Hinman following a court order. SEC’s nightmare comes true. On 29 September, U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres ordered the...
cryptopotato.com

Fidelity’s Crypto Arm to Provide ‘Institutional Ethereum Capabilities’

After launching an Ethereum Index Fund, Fidelity is now set to provide Ether trading options to institutional clients. Fidelity Digital Assets – the cryptocurrency subsidiary of the finance giant Fidelity Investments – will allow its institutional clients to trade Ether (ETH). The service will be available on the...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $4,550,000,000 in ETH Accumulated by Billionaire Ethereum Whales in Just Over a Month: Crypto Analytics Firm

New data from market intelligence firm Santiment reveals that Ethereum (ETH) whales have accumulated $4.5 billion worth of ETH in over a month. The crypto analytics platform tells its 147,000 Twitter subscribers that deep-pocketed ETH investors have been gobbling up the second largest crypto asset by market cap by the millions since September 11th.
zycrypto.com

$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin

Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.

