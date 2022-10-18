Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bank of New York Mellon CEO Says Recent Entry Into Bitcoin and Crypto Services Driven by Client Demand
The CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) says that America’s oldest bank is launching Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto custody services in response to rising demand from clients. Last week, BNY Mellon became the first major US bank to provide customers with a custody platform for...
dailyhodl.com
Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Battle With the SEC Earns Support From Crypto Titan Coinbase
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is supporting Grayscale in its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Crypto asset manager Grayscale is suing the SEC in response to the agency’s rejection of spot market Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). A brief filed with the US Court of...
After Another Delay, Is Silvergate Capital's Planned Stablecoin Now Dead in the Water?
Management told analysts recently that the bank does not plan to launch its stablecoin pilot this year.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Will Delist Crypto Assets in the US That It Deems Might Be Securities, According to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says his firm is not supporting certain digital assets in the US to avoid regulatory issues. Bankman-Fried says that pending the establishment of legal frameworks that will define and categorize crypto assets, his firm will attempt to determine which coins can be deemed as a security.
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
bitcoinist.com
Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28
A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
CoinTelegraph
German crypto bank Nuri tells 500K users to withdraw funds ahead of shutdown
German crypto bank Nuri has told its 500,000 users to withdraw funds from their accounts as the firm prepares to shut down and liquidate the business, marking it as another victim of the 2022 bear market. Nuri first reported liquidity issues in August, after announcing that it had filed for...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple lawsuit: XRP holders throw confetti as Hinman documents…
Ripple, the firm behind XRP, is finally in possession of the infamous Hinman documents. The Securities and Exchange Commission handed over the internal emails and drafts related to William Hinman following a court order. SEC’s nightmare comes true. On 29 September, U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres ordered the...
cryptopotato.com
Fidelity’s Crypto Arm to Provide ‘Institutional Ethereum Capabilities’
After launching an Ethereum Index Fund, Fidelity is now set to provide Ether trading options to institutional clients. Fidelity Digital Assets – the cryptocurrency subsidiary of the finance giant Fidelity Investments – will allow its institutional clients to trade Ether (ETH). The service will be available on the...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $4,550,000,000 in ETH Accumulated by Billionaire Ethereum Whales in Just Over a Month: Crypto Analytics Firm
New data from market intelligence firm Santiment reveals that Ethereum (ETH) whales have accumulated $4.5 billion worth of ETH in over a month. The crypto analytics platform tells its 147,000 Twitter subscribers that deep-pocketed ETH investors have been gobbling up the second largest crypto asset by market cap by the millions since September 11th.
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
