As we approach Halloween fun and festivities it’s important to keep safety top of mind. “Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children pedestrians,” shares Gina Veres, injury prevention specialist at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital. “They are twice as likely to be hit by a car, so taking extra precautions as a driver or parent is important.” Allow yourself extra time to get to and from destinations on Halloween evening. “Keep in mind that trick-or-treating usually begins around rush hour, so don’t forget to drive slow, be aware and avoid distractions on your way home from work,” Ms. Veres shares. Kids are often excited and may dart out into the street unexpectedly. They may not see your vehicle, so make sure that you see them.

21 MINUTES AGO