Parking at the new Eaton High School building is now efficient and quick, there are up to 500 spots for students to park. Seniors from the class of 2023 earned the first two rows of the parking lot because they will be graduating this year. The juniors class of 2024 have the third and fourth row,the sophomores class of 2024 have the fifth and last rows.

EATON, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO