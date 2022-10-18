LITTLE ROCK — It’s almost time for the next dress rehearsal for No. 10 Arkansas with the real thing just 18 days away. The Razorbacks — they went a perfect 4-0 in exhibition games in Europe in August and are fresh off their annual Red/White intra-squad scrimmage at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville on Sunday — will open the doors to Bud Walton Arena for the first time in the 2022-23 season on Monday to host Division II Rogers State in the first of two exhibition games this month.

