Lesure is celebrating Pet Wellness Month with a new collection of pet must haves
When it comes to taking care of our pets, it is not just about food, toys, and treats. It’s also about rest. And this is where Lesure comes into the picture for us. Since we were first introduced to Lesure, we have fallen in love with the brand and what they have to offer for our furry friends. From cozy pet beds to the perfect cat trees to keep our sassy feline entertained, they have exactly what we want for next level leisure for our fur children.
pethelpful.com
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
psychologytoday.com
15 Facts You Might Not Know About Cats
Cats are a major threat to wildlife populations worldwide. Cats have different personality characteristics, including being shy, confident, and playful. If cats are not handled by 14 weeks, they will not want to socialize with people. Some older cats don't like to be petted, and instead prefer other forms of...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
pawtracks.com
Looking for an affordable vet? These pet breeds rack up the highest bills
We spend a lot of money on our pets. Between their favorite toys, dog training classes, the ever-growing expense of dog and cat food, vet bills, and pet insurance, there are so many costs involved with having a pet. (Of course, they’re totally worth it.) While there are ways to mitigate veterinary and other costs associated with pet ownership, did you know that vet bills are higher for certain breeds? We dig into the details of a recent report from Forbes Advisor — where does your pup’s breed fall on the list?
purewow.com
6 Ways to Save on Pet Care Costs, According to a Vet
When my cat developed bladder stones, I learned just how expensive pet care can be. Pet health is worth every penny, but those pennies add up quickly. According to an analysis by the Forbes Advisor team, the average pet insurance claim for cats is $355. For dogs, regardless of breed, the average is $306. Households with several pets or animals suffering from chronic illness may see even larger bills after vet visits. We asked Dr. Preston Turano, DVM, veterinarian and AKC Pet Insurance spokesperson, how to save on pet care costs. Here’s what he had to say.
CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Indiana Senior Dog Needs Long-Term Foster: Military Family Stationed Overseas
In my humble opinion, there are very few reasons that you would need to surrender your fur baby. If you are serving our country, and you get deployed overseas, that is totally understandable. That is what has happened to this sweet senior dog. She has been living with a family...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua
America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?
Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.
dogsbestlife.com
Buy the best nutritious food when your dog gets sick
Being a pet parent can both be rewarding and challenging. Your pets can be a source of joy and a constant companion, which is why taking care of them can be quite rewarding. However, when dogs get sick, it can be challenging to get them to eat so they have the proper nutrition to recover.
msn.com
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
Want To Know If Your Cat Really Loves You?
Even the most devoted cat owners wonder whether their cat really loves them. Dog people have it easy. Research also shows cats' reputation as cold and aloof due to their evolutionary ancestry; domestic cats are, by their nature, way more independent than dogs.
Should you keep sugar gliders as pets? Everything you need to know
Keeping sugar gliders as pets is becoming a more popular choice, but these wild marsupials require specialized care you'll want to be aware of before adopting. Whether keeping sugar gliders as pets is a good idea or not remains a hot topic of debate, with some saying they can make wonderful companions who will bond strongly with their human families and others believing that the specialized care they require makes them unsuitable for domestic living.
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
‘I’ve lost my best mate’: the owners forced to give up their pets in the cost of living crisis
For many of us, having a pet keeps us sane in stressful times, is an integral part of family life, and provides comfort and company when we need it most. Imagine having to give that pet up for adoption because you can no longer afford to keep it. That was...
How Pet Owners Strapped by Inflation Can Get Assistance
Most of us who have a pet would do anything for little Fluffy. But inflation is putting limits on what some of us can afford. Consumer prices soared 8.2% in the 12 months through September. Veterinarians.org, an online information service for pet owners, surveyed 1,000 of them to see how...
shorelocalnews.com
Everything You Need To Know About Rescuing a Furry Friend
Rescuing a dog can be a rewarding experience and can lead to a life of joy for both you and the dog. Just like bringing home a puppy from a breeder, there can be a level of anxiety or panic of bringing a dog of sometimes unknown origins into your home. Start by finding the right rescue group that will guide you and assist you in finding the perfect dog for your lifestyle.
